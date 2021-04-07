Remarkable ‘Pose’ is poised for final season

A number of shows are leaving this year, including “Claws,” “Conan,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Insecure,” and “Mom.” The list also includes one of my favorites, “Pose,” whose first season was No. 1 on my 2018 year-end top 10. The FX series will conclude with the third season, due on May 2.

“Pose” has been remarkable for its groundbreaking portrayals of trans women, its use of trans actresses, and its stunning, you-are-there take on AIDS. A number of recent shows have looked back at the early years of the epidemic, including “GLOW,” “The Deuce,” and “It’s a Sin.” But none has brought as much emotional power to the subject as “Pose,” which has also zeroed in on the communities first affected by HIV and often ignored.