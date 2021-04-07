‘Thunder Force,’ on Netflix: when superheroes aren’t very super

A wheezy female buddy movie that’s been genetically crossed with a superhero comedy, “Thunder Force” is for kids, people who’ve watched everything else in their Netflix queue, and very few others.

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play slobby Lydia and brainy Emily, former best friends from elementary school, where they were drawn together by their mutual outsider status before being driven apart by differing temperaments. In the world of “Thunder Force,” cosmic radiation has given a small percentage of humanity superpowers – but only the jerks and sociopaths. They’re called Miscreants and they’re running amok until scientist-CEO Emily can invent a formula to give the good guys some juice.

Bobby Cannavale (left) and Jason Bateman in "Thunder Force." Hopper Stone/Netflix via AP

Surprise: Her hapless old friend Lydia, now a forklift operator, accidentally gets the injection and develops super-strength, making McCarthy even a bigger bull in a china shop than usual. Emily has an invisibility pill for herself, and soon the two are suited up to save Chicago from the pulsar-firing Miscreant Laser (Pom Klementieff of “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and evil politician The King (Bobby Cannavale, doing a thin riff on Al Pacino’s Big Boy character from “Dick Tracy”).

It’s all trite, slapstick-y stuff, childishly written and flatly directed by Ben Falcone, who gives himself a role as an unlucky henchman. He’s also McCarthy’s husband in real life – the two produced – and, to be honest, has stalled her career in five genially terrible movies, starting with 2014′s “Tammy,” that play to the actress’s loudest and most bumptious talents. No one does a pratfall quite like Melissa McCarthy, but no one who’s seen her go dramatic in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (2018) thinks that’s all she can do.

Melissa McCarthy in "Thunder Force." Hopper Stone/Netflix via AP

As expected, Spencer is an unflappable island of calm amid the mayhem, and Taylor Mosby is endearing as Emily’s equally brainy daughter Tracy. One of the two redeeming aspects of “Thunder Force” is its implicit message of Black female STEM pride. “I’m not a nerd, I’m smart, and there’s a difference,” the young Emily (Bria Danielle) tells a playground bully, and the sentiment is repeated in solidarity by Tracy in a later scene.

The other upside to an otherwise soggy superhero souffle is Jason Bateman as The Crab, a Miscreant whose superpower is that he has . . . crab arms. That’s it. This makes holding a martini a chore, as we learn in one romantic dinner scene with Lydia. Bateman and McCarthy have played together before (in the otherwise painful “Identity Thief”) and they play together well, his drily dark line readings meshing surprisingly with her comic shpritz. I’d gladly see a whole movie with these two. Just not this movie.

★½

THUNDER FORCE

Written and directed by Ben Falcone. Starring Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Taylor Mosby. Available on Netflix. 107 minutes. PG-13 (action/violence, language, mild suggestive material)





Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.