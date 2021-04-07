Boston Harbor Cruises has a new name

The new owner of Boston’s largest boat operator has rebranded the business, marking an end of an era for a name, Boston Harbor Cruises, that lasted nearly a century. Hornblower Group, the Crestview Partners-owned parent company, renamed BHC on Tuesday as Boston Harbor City Cruises. Hornblower acquired BHC from members of the Nolan family in 2019, and installed Bob Lawler as the top executive in Boston last year. The name change affects the company’s 40-plus vessels docked in Boston Harbor, including the Spirit and Odyssey dinner cruises, and reflects the creation of the company’s City Experiences umbrella group. Hornblower unveiled the new name as part of a broader rebranding across its various boat businesses across North America, serving locations ranging from the San Francisco Bay to the Statue of Liberty. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

GM’s new electric pickup will get an estimated 400 miles per charge

An electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge, General Motors says. The company announced the range on Tuesday and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV. The pickup announcement raises the level of competition for future buyers in the hot truck market. Ford already has announced plans to build an electric F-150 starting next year in Dearborn, Mich., while Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) has said it plans to have an all-electric Ram pickup. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

UTILITIES

Criminal charges filed against California utility in 2019 wildfire

A California prosecutor filed 33 criminal charges Tuesday against the troubled Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 wildfire officials blamed on the utility. The Sonoma County district attorney charged the utility with felony and misdemeanor counts in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings. The 33 charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters. Fire officials said PG&E transmission lines sparked the fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes and caused nearly 100,000 people to flee. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube details number of videos that broke its rules

It is the never-ending battle for YouTube. Every minute, YouTube is bombarded with videos that run afoul of its many guidelines, whether pornography or copyrighted material or violent extremism or dangerous misinformation. The company has refined its artificially intelligent computer systems in recent years to prevent most of these so-called violative videos from being uploaded to the site, but continues to come under scrutiny for its failure to curb the spread of dangerous content. In an effort to demonstrate its effectiveness in finding and removing rule-breaking videos, YouTube on Tuesday disclosed a new metric: the Violative View Rate. It is the percentage of total views on YouTube that come from videos that do not meet its guidelines before the videos are removed. In a blog post, YouTube said violative videos had accounted for 0.16 percent to 0.18 percent of all views on the platform in the fourth quarter of 2020. Or, put another way, out of every 10,000 views on YouTube, 16 to 18 were for content that broke YouTube’s rules and was eventually removed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COFFEE

Starbucks to stop using disposable cups in South Korea

Starbucks plans to eliminate disposable cups from its cafes across South Korea by 2025, the first such measure in a major market by the coffee giant, as it seeks to curb landfill waste and cut its carbon footprint. The Seattle-based chain will launch a ’'cup circularity’' program in South Korea, starting in July, in which customers will be served beverages in reusable cups that require a ’'small deposit,’' which is refunded on return to contactless kiosks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Air France-KLM gets a bailout from the French government

Air France-KLM will receive as much as 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) from a French rescue plan that may not be enough to see the embattled carrier through the still-raging pandemic. The package will see the French government reemerge as the biggest shareholder with a stake of much as 30 percent. The pandemic has been particularly brutal on European airlines and has prompted other rescues, with the German government taking a 20 percent stake in Lufthansa and Italy fully nationalizing bankrupt Alitalia. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BUSINESSES

Bankruptcies above average in first quarter but below a year ago

Bankruptcy courts saw a greater-than-average number of filings in the first quarter, though a year-on-year decline highlights the impact of cheap cash flowing to troubled borrowers. All told, 45 firms with at least $50 million of liabilities sought court protection from creditors in the United States during the first three months of the year. The pace matched that of the final quarter of 2020, but it’s slower than the 52 filings seen in the corresponding period of last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Delta, Southwest, and United bringing back pilots

US airlines are bringing back more pilots as they prepare for an expected travel rebound. Delta said Monday that it recalled all of its 1,713 idled pilots on April 1, before staffing shortages contributed to about 100 flight cancellations Sunday. About 400 will be trained in time to start flying again this summer, the company said. Southwest said 209 pilots will return from voluntary leave on June 1. United said last week it would hire 300 new pilots, underscoring the dramatic reversal for an industry that a year ago was slashing payrolls through buyouts, early retirement, and temporary leave programs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook’s top privacy regulator in the European Union said it’s looking into a leak over the weekend of the personal data of more than half a billion users of the social media service. The Irish Data Protection Commission is trying to “establish the full facts” since the weekend and so far “received no proactive communication from Facebook,” the regulator said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. It said the tech company assured it that “it is giving highest priority to providing firm answers” to the authority. Personal information on 533 million Facebook users reemerged on a hacker website for free on Saturday. The information included phone numbers and e-mail address of users, the regulator said Tuesday. Facebook has said the data is old and was already reported on in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAS

Prices at the pump this summer predicted to be highest since 2018

Drivers eager to get back on the road more than a year into the pandemic will face the highest summer gasoline prices since 2018, according to a US government report. Prices at the pump will average $2.78 a gallon from April to September in the United States, more than 30 percent higher than last summer. While COVID-19 will continue to affect petroleum markets this summer, more vaccinations combined with US fiscal stimulus will support the economic recovery and drive demand growth, the Energy Information Administration said in its annual Summer Fuels Outlook report on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS