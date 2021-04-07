Tom Brady is launching an NFT company

Tom Brady’s ventures off the football field are continuing to expand, with the former New England Patriots quarterback now launching an NFT platform called Autograph, according to a report by CNN Business.
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital files linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system that provides the basis for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But while Bitcoin is fungible, meaning one unit can be traded for an identical one, NFTs are unique, verifiable assets, such as digital art.
Brady retweeted CNN’s post about the company’s launch and inserted the “eyeballs” emoji, typically meant to signal some big news.
April 6, 2021
Autograph co-founder and CEO, Dillon Rosenblatt, told CNN that the company “will bring together some of the world’s most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTS and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors.”
The company said it will produce NFT’s featuring Brady, according to CNN. The company will also offer live auctions, physical product drops, and in-person experiences.
Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, and entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt will serve as co-chairs of Autograph, according to the company’s website.
The company’s advisory board includes a number of prominent figures in the technology and entertainment industries, including the leaders of Boston-based Draftkings: CEO Jason Robins, co-founder Paul Liberman, and President Matt Kalish. Others advising the company include SCS Financial founder and chairman Peter Mattoon, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, Spotify Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff, Golden State Warriors and L.A. Dodgers owner Peter Guber, and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.
