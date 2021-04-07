Tom Brady is launching an NFT company

Tom Brady’s ventures off the football field are continuing to expand, with the former New England Patriots quarterback now launching an NFT platform called Autograph, according to a report by CNN Business.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital files linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system that provides the basis for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But while Bitcoin is fungible, meaning one unit can be traded for an identical one, NFTs are unique, verifiable assets, such as digital art.

Brady retweeted CNN’s post about the company’s launch and inserted the “eyeballs” emoji, typically meant to signal some big news.