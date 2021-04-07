Amanda Gorman, poet and Harvard graduate, stuns on the May cover of Vogue

“It took so much labor, not only on behalf of me, but also of my family and of my village, to get here,” Gorman, 23, said in the Vogue cover story.

Vogue printed two versions of its May issue cover with the poet and Harvard graduate. In one, Gorman wears a Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh dress, and in the other she wears Dior Haute Couture. The photographer was Annie Leibovitz.

Every time Amanda Gorman vanishes from the public eye, she struts back into view looking regal, sharp, and stylish. This time, she is on the cover of Vogue.

It’s the latest in a series of successes that have allowed Gorman to make headlines all year. First, she recited “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration and then appeared again at the Super Bowl. In those few weeks, the style icon also signed a deal with IMG models. Before Harvard, Gorman was appointed Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, her hometown. She went on to be named the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

In Vogue, writer Doreen St. Felix calls Gorman “something of a caring instructor, translating critical race theory for the benefit of eager Americans.”

The profile itself touches on Gorman’s quest not to be perceived just as a model, or as a token for the people she represents.

“I don’t want it to be something that becomes a cage — where to be a successful Black girl, you have to be Amanda Gorman and go to Harvard,” she said. “I want someone to eventually disrupt the model I have established.”

