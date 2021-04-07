fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated April 7, 2021, 38 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 30) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Following the passage of a strong southerly weather pattern, a prothonotary warbler showed up at a feeder in Harwich and a swallow-tailed kite was reported from Provincetown.

A tufted duck continued on Great Pond in Eastham.

Birds at Chatham Airport included 144 horned larks, 3 American pipits, 5 Lapland longspurs, and 6 snow buntings.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a red phalarope, a Pacific loon, 200 red-breasted mergansers, a thick-billed murre, and 20 Iceland gulls.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Falmouth, a lesser yellowlegs and 4 short-billed dowitchers in West Harwich, a red-eyed vireo elsewhere in Harwich, flocks of up to 15 red crossbills several places, 6 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet, and 10 common redpolls in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


