Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Following the passage of a strong southerly weather pattern, a prothonotary warbler showed up at a feeder in Harwich and a swallow-tailed kite was reported from Provincetown.

Recent sightings (through March 30) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Chatham Airport included 144 horned larks, 3 American pipits, 5 Lapland longspurs, and 6 snow buntings.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a red phalarope, a Pacific loon, 200 red-breasted mergansers, a thick-billed murre, and 20 Iceland gulls.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Falmouth, a lesser yellowlegs and 4 short-billed dowitchers in West Harwich, a red-eyed vireo elsewhere in Harwich, flocks of up to 15 red crossbills several places, 6 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet, and 10 common redpolls in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



