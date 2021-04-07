My boyfriend’s ex resembles me

I’ve been with my boyfriend for nine months. Everything is perfect, and he’s been so respectful. Recently, I was with a close friend at a diner. As we were leaving, I bumped into my boyfriend’s cousin (female) who was with a friend. My friend said the woman with his cousin is my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. It didn’t bother me because she is married and has a newborn. Although, she did marry her husband three to four months after my boyfriend broke up with her for cheating with his close friend (who is not the guy she married).

What bothered me was that my boyfriend’s ex looks similar to me. She doesn’t look exactly like me, but has similar facial features. Is this normal? Does he just have a type?

— His Type

A. She doesn’t look exactly like you. The end.

If this were some Parent Trap situation where you ran into a twin you didn’t know you had, and you realized that she was your boyfriend’s ex ... well, maybe that would make for an interesting conversation (and television show episode!). But it’s not a red flag that his ex resembles you in some ways.

Also, we’re just talking about the physical here, right? When we think of types, we often jump to the way people look, but really, I see more patterns in how people choose partners based on personality. This woman might be nothing like you in spirit. In humor. In (dare I say it) love language. Or maybe she is ... just a little. That’s OK.

The point is, she’s not you. She’s moved on. Please follow her lead and focus on what you have, which is apparently perfect, so good for you.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I don’t see a problem. If you looked like his mother, that could be a problem. LUCILLEVANPELT

A childhood friend of mine dated several women throughout high school and college, and they all looked the same! JNEWCOMER

Why do I get the feeling that if she looked NOTHING like you, you would have written a letter wondering if that means that you AREN’T his type, and as such, the relationship is doomed. CRUCIFIEDZEOFF

I have a friend who is divorced but gets along well with her ex. His [new wife] kind of looks like her. She was amused by it. I doubt it bothers the new wife either. LEGALLYLIZ2017

Focus on ways that you are different from his ex. If you are not a cheater who marries and has a baby with someone she hardly knows, then you just might be a better fit for your boyfriend than she was. FREEADVICEFORYOU

This is not a problem; this is some odd insecurity or a desire to find a problem where there is none. Not sure why you added all these details about the ex, as if it somehow proves something (what, exactly?). A lot of people have a physical type and it’s no big deal. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

In college I dated a guy whose two ex-girlfriends had the same first name as mine. Interesting strategy, but I didn’t care; he was great! PINKDRINK

