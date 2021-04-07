Abused dog found dead in plastic bag near middle school in Lawrence

A 1-year-old female Jack Russell terrier was found dead, wrapped in a “pee pad” inside a black plastic bag, in late March near a Lawrence middle school, officials said.

A Lawrence police officer found the dog along a frequented walking trail near South Lawrence East Middle School at approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 17, Mike DeFina, a spokesman for the Animal Rescue League, said in a statement. The white and tan dog was found with blood on its body and in the bag, and its tail was stained with urine.

Officials concluded the dog had suffered extreme abuse and cruelty, leading to its death.