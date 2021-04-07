Autopsy finds woman found dead in N.H. home was shot

The autopsy of a 53-year-old woman found dead in a home in Derry, N.H. on Sunday found that she died from a single gunshot to the head, officials said Tuesday.

During a custody exchange of their adult son, Michael Viana, 57, invited his wife, Lynn Marie Viana, into his home, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Shortly after, two noises consistent with gunshots were heard from inside. The home then became engulfed in fire, the statement said. The presence of ignitable liquids was detected on or near Viana’s body.