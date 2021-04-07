Baker says 1.5 million state residents have preregistered to book vaccine

About 1.5 million Massachusetts residents have preregistered to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment since the state’s online preregistration launched last month, Governor Charlie Baker told reporters Wednesday.
Baker, a Republican, provided the tally during a briefing in Revere following a tour of a local vaccination site and said more than 800,000 people who preregistered have been contacted with “the opportunity to book appointments.”
The preregistration system, available online on the state’s official website, was initially open to the seven mass vaccination sites around the state.
Baker said Wednesday that the state’s adding two regional collaboratives to the preregistration system later this week.
“The vaccine is obviously a crucial part of how we get past the pandemic,” Baker said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
