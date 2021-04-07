fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cement truck rolls over in Seaport district

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated April 7, 2021, 4 minutes ago
A cement truck rolled over in the Seaport district Wednesday morning and began leaking diesel and hydraulic fluid, fire officials said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday and no one was injured, the Boston Fire Department wrote in a tweet. The truck rolled over at 300 Northern Ave. in the Seaport district.

The truck began leaking diesel and hydraulic fluid after it crashed, and hazmat companies responded to the scene to supervise cleaning up the hazardous materials, the fire department said.

Firefighters will remain on the scene until the truck is removed, the fire department said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

