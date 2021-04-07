Cement truck rolls over in Seaport district

A cement truck rolled over in the Seaport district Wednesday morning and began leaking diesel and hydraulic fluid, fire officials said.
The crash occurred at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday and no one was injured, the Boston Fire Department wrote in a tweet. The truck rolled over at 300 Northern Ave. in the Seaport district.
Companies will remain until the truck is removed .The truck is leaking diesel and hydraulic fluid. Hazmat companies are on the scene to supervise the clean up. pic.twitter.com/7HSxM92QPK— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2021
The truck began leaking diesel and hydraulic fluid after it crashed, and hazmat companies responded to the scene to supervise cleaning up the hazardous materials, the fire department said.
Firefighters will remain on the scene until the truck is removed, the fire department said.
