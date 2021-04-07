Contractor sends out potential software patch to fix vehicle inspection issue in Mass. and 7 other states

Guided by company technicians, operators are then instructed to install the software update that the company hopes will safely restart the system. However, the RMV said no inspections are currently expected to be conducted this Thursday and Friday, unless circumstances change.

Applus Technologies is sending flash drives to the stations which are part of the emissions inspections system the company operates for the Registry of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Environmental Protection as part of the state’s clean air campaign.

Inspections stations Wednesday are getting a potential fix to the computer problem that has shut down emissions testing in Massachusetts and seven other states since March 30, a snafu that businesses say is costing them thousands of dollars in lost fees and lost repair work.

Bo Eldredge, who has worked at Route 134 Auto Care in Dennis for 14 years, received the flash drive around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and ended a telephone interview with the Globe so he could install it and hopefully resume conducting inspections that cost $35 per vehicle.

He said Route 134 Auto Care performs about 500 inspections a month.

“Right now we have a call list of about 60 people that we have to call once we’re back up and running,” he said, adding the shutdown is, “pretty significant considering that the inspections also bring on other work for repairs.”

According to the RMV, the $35 dollar fee is divided this way: $23.50 to stations, $1.36 to Applus, and $10.14 to the state.

According to the state Comptroller’s office, Applus Technologies has been paid $22 million since fiscal 2018 under the contract that makes the company the sole source of equipment for the emissions program. The RMV has notified the company in writing that it is in breach of that contract and may face financial penalties.

For Mauro and Kelly DiBacco, the couple who own and operate DiBacco’s Service Center in Beverly, the financial penalties have already arrived — they have continued to pay the one employee hired solely to handle inspections full time even though there is no work for him. Overall, the loss of inspection fees, still having to pay Applus its $450 monthly rent for its equipment and wages has cost them $6,000.

“We still pay him even though we sent him home,” said Kelly DiBacco. “I mean, what are you gonna do? It’s not his fault. You know, he shouldn’t have to suffer on the bottom line.”

Kelly DiBacco said Applus should make them financially whole in some way, not the least of which could be waiving this month’s equipment rental fee.

And then there is the frustration for their customers, many of them long-time.

“It’s an annoyance and aggravation for the customers,” Kelly DiBacco said. “We do it as a convenience to our customers so it’s a pain. People are calling constantly — is it up and running yet ? People get nervous, they don’t want to get pulled over and you know all of those kinds of things.”

According to the RMV, the agency has notified law enforcement about the issue and asked them not to cite drivers with expired inspection stickers from March. The agency has also authorized the following grace periods for drivers.

- Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 have until until April 30 to obtain an inspection.

- Vehicles purchased after March 23 now have until April 30 to get an inspection. Usually, newly purchased vehicles must be inspected within 7 days of registration.

- Customers whose vehicles have currently failed inspection usually get a total of 60 days to have the repairs done and to undergo a reinspection. Now owners will be allowed one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.