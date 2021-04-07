Driver killed in Milton after crashing into telephone poles

The driver of a car was killed after he struck several telephone poles in Milton this morning, according to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The crash, which took place on Blue Hill Avenue at the intersection of Canton Avenue, killed the driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, according to Morrissey’s office and Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden.

Speed is being investigated as a “possible factor” in the crash, Morrissey’s office said.