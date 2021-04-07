Emerson College taking action to deal with spike in COVID-19 cases

Muurisepp wrote that in-person classes will continue, but a number of other changes will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain in place for at least a week.

Erik Muurisepp, Emerson’s assistant vice president for campus life, confirmed the moves in an e-mail message to the college community.

Emerson College is taking several temporary steps to limit in-person interactions amid a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, a school official said Wednesday.

Those changes, he wrote, include prohibiting all in-person student activities and gatherings, including athletics, whether they’re held indoors or outdoors, with the exception of classes and virtual events; offering only to-go meals at the Dining Center; closing the fitness center at 52 Summer St.; barring group meetings at a college building located at 172 Tremont St.; making the library available for only socially distanced study and reserved study spaces; and prohibiting student travel.

According to Emerson’s publicly available online COVID-19 dashboard, the school logged 26 positive tests out of 5,891 between March 29 and April 4, for a positivity rate of 0.44 percent.

As of April 7, the dashboard says, 24 people were in isolation on campus, a designation reserved for those known or reasonably known to be infected. Also as of April 7, 38 people were in quarantine on campus, a designation that covers anyone who may have been exposed to the virus but hasn’t started to show symptoms.

Since January 11, the dashboard says, Emerson has logged 143 positive cases out of 62,297 tests administered, for a positivity rate of 0.23 percent.

During the pause, Muurisepp wrote, students should only leave their residences for a limited number of reasons.

Those include attending in-person classes or studying at the library; picking up food; going outside for individual, physically distanced exercise; seeking medical care; getting a required COVID-19 test; or going to and from employment, he wrote.

“We also request that students not attend social events or gatherings in the community and not host any guests in their residential rooms or apartments,” Muurisepp wrote. “Visiting other residential rooms or lounges other than where you reside is not permitted.”

He added that students “should regularly complete the daily symptom check , even while limiting their movement for the next seven days. Reviewing and reporting how you feel, including any symptoms you might be experiencing, is essential to ensuring the health and safety of those who live and work on campus.”

He closed his note with a rallying cry, reminding Emerson community members that they’re in the home stretch of the spring semester.

“We have a few more weeks before the close of the spring term, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant, properly wear your masks when you are in the company of people with whom you do not live, keep physical distance at all times, practice healthy hand hygiene, and continue to follow the testing protocol we have put in place,” Muurisepp wrote.

The restrictions at Emerson come a day after Northeastern University and Brown University both announced that students will have to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.