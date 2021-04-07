Five-alarm fire in Lawrence sparked by careless disposal of smoking materials

Three buildings sustained exterior damage but no interior damage — 16 Saratoga St., 21 Bennington St., and 23 Bennington St. The Saratoga Street home suffered “heavy exterior damage,” Mieth said. A motor vehicle and a motorcycle were also damaged in the fire, with total damage exceeding $1 million, officials said.

The five-alarm fire, which broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday night, originated in the carport attached to the back of 14 Saratoga St., Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said in a statement. The exterior fire then quickly spread to the building, as well as 12 Saratoga St. and 19 Bennington St. before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A blaze in Lawrence that tore through several homes and damaged others Sunday night was triggered by the improper disposal of smoking materials, fire officials said Wednesday in a statement.

“This is the time of year when smoking causes so many fires,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement. “A smoldering cigarette can quickly be fanned to life on a windy day. Until you can quit, be a responsible smoker. Put it out. All the way. Every time.”

At the scene Sunday, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said one woman on the street was injured in the fire but no one in any of the buildings was hurt. Moriarty said high winds helped fuel the fire.

Neighbors watched from their apartment as firefighters work to put out a fire across the street from them on Bennington Street in Lawrence where multiple houses between two streets went up in flames on Easter Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The residences at 19 Bennington St., 12 Saratoga St., and 14 Saratoga St. were all a total loss, Mieth said in an earlier statement.

“Fortunately no one died in this fire but if it had occurred in the middle of the night when people were sleeping, the outcome might have been different,” Moriarty said in the statement. “Exterior fires can get a hold of a building before the smoke alarms alert residents to danger. And most of our older wooden buildings have no fire sprinklers that would control the fire and give people more time to escape.”

