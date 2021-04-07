Former Latin Kings leader pleads guilty to racketeering, drug charges

The former East Coast leader of the Latin Kings pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges on Tuesday, officials said.

Michael Cecchetelli, 41, of Springfield, is expected to be sentenced on July 8 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Cecchetelli held the title of “Supreme Regional Overseer for the East Coast,” leading the gang’s criminal activity in the eastern region, prosecutors said.