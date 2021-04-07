Former Latin Kings leader pleads guilty to racketeering, drug charges

The former East Coast leader of the Latin Kings pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges on Tuesday, officials said.
Michael Cecchetelli, 41, of Springfield, is expected to be sentenced on July 8 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Cecchetelli held the title of “Supreme Regional Overseer for the East Coast,” leading the gang’s criminal activity in the eastern region, prosecutors said.
“Cecchetelli is the conduit between each of the Eastern Region states and the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago,” they said. Thousands of members fell under his authority.
Advertisement
He developed a leadership approach that became a model for other regions and organized conspiracies to murder two members who accused him of cooperating with law enforcement, prosecutors said.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment for racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members, and associates of the Latin Kings. He is the 43rd defendant to plead guilty.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.