Former Northeastern track coach charged with tricking student-athletes into sending nude photos, cyberstalking

It wasn’t immediately clear if Waithe had hired a lawyer. He’s charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of cyberstalking, records show.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office identified the defendant as Steve Waithe, 28, of Chicago. Waithe was arrested by FBI Boston special agents there Wednesday morning and had an initial court appearance slated for this afternoon in the Northern District of Illinois, prosecutors said. He’ll appear in Boston at a later date.

A former Northeastern University track coach was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging he used phony social media accounts to trick female student-athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos and also cyberstalked at least one athlete, prosecutors said.

According to the statement, court documents indicate Waithe coached track and field at Northeastern from October 2018 to February 2019. During that time, the statement said, Waithe allegedly often asked to use female athletes’ cellphones under the pretense of filming their form at practice and competitions. The statement said he was sometimes seen “scrolling through” the phones.

Waithe was fired in February 2019 as a result of a university investigation into his inappropriate conduct toward female student athletes, university spokeswoman Renata Nyul said Wednesday. The victims were provided with counseling and other resources, she said. The university also contacted federal law enforcement officials and cooperated with their investigation, according to Nyul.

Starting around February 2020, the prosecutors’ statement said, Waithe allegedly duped female Northeastern track and field athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos of themselves. He allegedly did that, prosecutors say, by contacting the athletes through social media accounts and informing them that he had observed compromising photos of them online.

Waithe, the statement said, allegedly offered to “help” get the photos removed from the Internet.

Under that guise, prosecutors allege, he allegedly asked for more nude or semi-nude photos that he could use for purported “reverse image searches,” employing various pseudonyms on social media that had variations of the phrase “Privacy Protector,” “Katie Janovich,” and “Anon” followed by numerical sequences.

And from at least June 2020 through October 2020, the statement said, Waithe allegedly cyberstalked at least one female Northeastern athlete through social media messages, an anonymized phone number, and intrusion into her Snapchat account.

The investigation, prosecutors said, allegedly revealed an Internet browsing history tied to Waithe that included searches for tips on hacking Snapchat accounts and visits to websites with titles such as, “Can anyone trace my fake Instagram account back to me?”

He also targeted alleged victims under a purported “athlete research” or “body development” study, prosecutors said.

In that scheme, he allegedly emailed potential victims using the personas “Katie Janovich” or “Kathryn Svoboda,” according to prosecutors.

The statement said the emails allegedly described a fake study for athletes and requested information on their height, weight, and diet habits. The emails also allegedly asked women to send photos of themselves in a “uniform or bathing suit to show as much skin as possible,” while indicating the photos wouldn’t be shared or saved, the statement said.

Prosecutors added that emails often allegedly included attachments of sample nude and semi-nude images of “Katie,” to demonstrate the types of pictures that victims should send. Court documents allege that investigators have identified more than 10 victims of the body study scheme and over 300 related nude and semi-nude photos in Waithe’s email accounts.

He also previously coached at several academic institutions, prosecutors said, including Penn State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Tennessee, and Concordia University Chicago.

“If you believe that you may be a victim of the allegations in this case, please visit: justice.gov/usao-ma/victim-and-witness-assistance-program/us-v-steven-waithe,” the statement said.

Laura Krantz of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.