Janey announces creation of new team to help diversify Boston contracting

The “supplier diversity team” includes five full-time staff positions and will lead the city’s efforts to develop inclusive procurement practices, monitor city contracts, provide technical assistance to businesses, offer business certification, and connect minority and women-owned businesses to current and future contracting opportunities, city officials said.

“Business owners of color are too often overlooked and underrepresented,” Janey said at a news conference at Malcolm X Park in Roxbury.

Citing recent findings that businesses owned by white women and people of color are massively underrepresented in city government contracts, Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced the creation of a new team Wednesday to help diversify the ranks of the city’s suppliers and vendors.

The city has also hired its first director of strategic procurement to support a fair process across city departments, Janey said.

Companies owned by people of color landed just 2.5 percent of the $2.1 billion in contracts for construction and professional goods and services that the city awarded during former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s first term, according to a city-commissioned report. Fewer than half of the city’s residents are white, according to US census data.

The study, aimed at uncovering racial and gender disparities in city spending, analyzed nearly 48,000 contracts from 2014 to 2019. It showed the city spent $185 million, or 8.5 percent of its contract and procurement dollars, on businesses owned by white women.

Black-owned businesses received just 0.4 percent of total spending, while Latino-owned businesses garnered 0.8 percent. Asian-American-owned businesses received 1.1 percent. The vast majority of spending went to businesses owned by white men.

“These troubling disparities are the result of discriminatory policies that we have all inherited,” Janey said.

Janey also unveiled a new $750,000 fund that will help Boston businesses owned by women, people of color, and veterans that wish to compete for contracts. The fund “will award grants of up to $15,000″ for technical assistance that would help businesses compete for city contracts.

Janey said the city will begin the effort to diversify the contract process with a project to improve Malcolm X Park in Roxbury.

The city is increasing the project’s budget from $5.9 million to $9.4 million. Through a pilot program, the city will seek to “give a diverse array of businesses the opportunity to partake in the comprehensive renovations to come, such as upgrading the basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds and turf field,” among other improvements, officials said.

In response to the contracting study, Walsh, weeks before he left City Hall to become the nation’s labor secretary, announced new procurement goals for businesses owned by people of color and women.

His order sets a goal for the city to hire businesses owned by people of color and women for at least a quarter of its contracting. Other goals outlined in the order include rewarding at least 15 percent of city contracts to women-owned businesses and at least 10 percent to businesses owned by people of color.

City contracting is emerging as a major campaign issue in the mayoral race. Janey’s announcement came a day after she publicly confirmed that she is seeking a full term.

Michelle Wu, who is among several city councilors running for mayor, said in a statement that the city needs “to think bigger and do more” when it comes to contracting.

“Keeping the same goals set by the last administration of just 10 percent of city contracts to minority-owned businesses and 15 percent to women-owned businesses simply isn’t enough,” Wu said. “Boston should set the standard for all cities.”

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, another mayoral candidate, has advocated for a home rule petition to allow the city “to unbundle these large contracts to ensure minority and female-owned businesses can fairly compete.” Home rule petitions need local approval and passage in the Legislature to take effect.

Essaibi George has said such a change is the “vital missing piece to increasing access to city contracts for our residents.”

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is also running for mayor, has pledged to streamline the procurement process and help small businesses navigate it. She said the steps the city announced Wednesday “are exciting and important and must be sustained through our city budget in the years to come.” She has previously denounced the contract disparities as “an absolute failure” of Walsh’s administration.

However, mayoral candidate John Barros, who was Walsh’s economic development chief, has pushed back at critics who say the administration did not do enough to address the disparities. City officials “created a well-documented framework that gave the city the legal grounding to set race- and gender- conscious goals in city contracting,” he said in a statement.

“As a part of our work to create a more just economy in Boston over the last seven years, we focused on the city’s own spending power as a key lever for increasing equity in business opportunities,” he said.

Meghan E. Irons of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





