Level 3 sex offender on State Police Most Wanted List captured in Florida; sought on new charge

A Level 3 sex offender on the State Police Most Wanted List was captured in Kissimmee, Fla., where a motel clerk recognized him and alerted authorities Tuesday night, officials said.
Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, who was convicted of rape and abuse of a child in 2005, was being sought for allegedly raping a new victim in Deerfield last May, according to State Police, court records and the Sex Offender Registry Board.
Cancel-Muniz, 40,was added to the State Police Most Wanted list last month, leading to national distribution of posters carrying photos of him along with information on what law enforcement agency to contact if seen.
Advertisement
A clerk at the Travelodge on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway “had an issue with Cancel-Muniz, who was a guest at the property, and subsequently performed an online search of his name,’' David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.
Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies responded and confirmed that the guest at the Travelodge was Cancel-Muniz and that he was wanted for last May’s alleged sexual assault and took him into custody where he remains.
Massachusetts officials were working to return him to the state where he is under indictment in Franklin County Superior Court for rape, aggravated rape and strangulation, according to court records.
Cancel-Muniz has been the subject of 11 civil restraining orders “and has multiple convictions for Violate Abuse Prevention Act and Violate Harassment Prevention Order” according to the State Police.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.