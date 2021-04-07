Level 3 sex offender on State Police Most Wanted List captured in Florida; sought on new charge

A Level 3 sex offender on the State Police Most Wanted List was captured in Kissimmee, Fla., where a motel clerk recognized him and alerted authorities Tuesday night, officials said.

Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, who was convicted of rape and abuse of a child in 2005, was being sought for allegedly raping a new victim in Deerfield last May, according to State Police, court records and the Sex Offender Registry Board.

Cancel-Muniz, 40,was added to the State Police Most Wanted list last month, leading to national distribution of posters carrying photos of him along with information on what law enforcement agency to contact if seen.