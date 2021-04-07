In new essay, reporter JC Monahan describes her struggle with depression and anxiety: ‘I was drowning in my own thoughts’

In a personal essay in Boston Magazine published Tuesday, Monahan said she felt compelled to speak out about her own experiences after witnessing the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has had on others’ mental health.

“As we head into a second year of the pandemic, people are depressed, anxious, and thinking about suicide at alarming rates,” Monahan wrote. “And they are killing themselves. This is why for the first time in my life, I want people to know what I’ve been through. This is why I won’t stay silent anymore.”

In the essay, the award-winning reporter describes how she was diagnosed with depression in 2007, but in 2017, she experienced an “emotional downward spiral.”

“I blamed myself for feeling the way I did,” Monahan wrote. “So I didn’t reach out to my friends to share that I was struggling, or that I now had a voice in my head repeating over and over: You’re not worthy and you never will be. I felt like I was drowning in my own thoughts to the point that I could no longer breathe. I was convinced no one would ever understand, so what was the point of telling anyone?”

By 2018, she realized there “were only two paths left to take,” she wrote, and she became determined to focus on herself.

“I learned from my experience that people really do want to help — they often just don’t know how,” Monahan wrote. “And they never will if those of us who have been to that dark place don’t start talking about it. If we don’t normalize mental illness, who will?”

“I’d like to say I’ll be happy if my story reaches one person, but I’d be lying,” she continued. “I want this to reach someone, who will then reach out to someone else, who will in turn reach out to someone else. It took me far too long to understand that life depends on connections. It took far too long for this communicator to learn how vital good communication really is.”

Monahan's essay was met with an outpouring of support on Twitter, with many in New England media applauding her bravery in speaking out about her experience.





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.