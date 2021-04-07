Positive COVID-19 tests prompt University of Rhode Island football to cancel final 2 games of spring season

With URI and UNH serving as the only remaining games on its schedule, Maine might be unable to take the field again this spring, although the administration is looking for potential opponents to fill their available dates.

Ranked 24th in FCS, the Rams (2-1) were scheduled to host Maine (2-2) on Saturday. Their game this past Saturday, against New Hampshire, was cancelled because of a positive test in the UNH program. On Tuesday afternoon, New Hampshire announced that it had opted out of its remaining two games due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program.

The University of Rhode Island became the latest program in the Colonial Athletic Association to cancel the remainder of its football season this spring due to COVID-related complications.

Stony Brook (1-3) is in the same situation with remaining games at UNH and against URI now cancelled.

In a statement, CAA Football Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the conference “respects and understands the decision made by Rhode Island to end its football season,” adding that “the Conference will announce any scheduling adjustments as necessary.”

URI, second in the CAA’s North Division behind Delaware, features former Globe All-Scholastic running back Kevin Brown (Brighton/Everett), a transfer from UMass, as well as linebacker Jarrett Martin (Franklin), and tight end Hunter Gorgas (Shrewsbury). Former Xaverian standout Coby Tippett, the son of Patriots Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, had transferred to URI from Towson in February.

The NCAA is offering an extra year of eligibility for most student-athletes that apply due to the hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Because all team activities must be halted for 10 days, there is not enough time for Rhode Island to complete an acclimation period and be ready to play either Maine or Stony Brook.

“It’s a disappointing time,” said URI athletic director Thorr Bjorn. “We were so close and felt like we had a really good opportunity ahead of us but unfortunately the number of folks that came down with positive [tests] put us in a position where we couldn’t compete safely.”

“I certainly feel bad for our student-athletes, great young men that have worked really hard during unprecedented times.”







