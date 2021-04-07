South Shore restaurant group gives $100,000 ‘COVID bonus’ to employees

“All my restaurants were closed for three months. But we had that core group of individuals that stuck with us,” Kevin Hynes said in a telephone interview. “We’re starting to come out of it. We have to take care of the people who took care of us.”

Owner Kevin Hynes and his son Erik presented them with an oversized check for $100,000 at the company’s staff meeting on Monday.

The Hynes Restaurant Group, which operates three restaurants on the South Shore, recently gave its employees a surprise “COVID bonus” as a reward for the perseverance and loyalty they showed while working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The employees of the three restaurants — Bay Pointe in Quincy, 42° North in Plymouth, and Precinct 10 in Weymouth — who attended the meeting on Monday had no idea that they would be getting the bonus.

When they saw the $100,000 check written out to the staff of the Hynes Restaurant Group, he said, “the place went crazy.”

Hynes, 70, said the money will be distributed among the approximately 120 employees who work at the three restaurants.

In all the years that he’s worked in the restaurant industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has been “probably the most hellacious experience this business has ever seen,” he said. “Nothing compares to this.”

Hynes knows the restaurant industry well. According to his company’s website, he got his start in 1963 washing dishes at the Hingham restaurant where his mother worked as a hostess. He eventually decided to leave a career in law enforcement as a Weymouth police officer and pursue his dream full time. He opened his first restaurant in 1981 in Kingston and went on to open several more.

His son, Erik Hynes, said they wanted to give their employees the $100,000 bonus to show their appreciation “for their dedication and perseverance and loyalty throughout all this.”

Advertisement

“Practically no other industry has been hit harder than the restaurant industry,” said Hynes, 39. “Restaurants were walloped. It’s been a long year-plus, and the employees are the ones who felt the brunt of it.”

The younger Hynes said they made sure to keep the bonus a secret until Monday.

“We made absolutely sure nobody knew about it,” he said. “The reactions on their faces were priceless. Some of them were crying. Everyone was shocked and caught off guard. They had no idea. It was great, it went over really well.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.