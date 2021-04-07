This has been one of the nicest springs in a while — but how long will the sunshine last?

This has probably been one of the nicest springs since 2012, when we also had similar warmth and actually early heat. Back then it reached a whopping 83 degrees on March 22.

This morning, as the birds loudly sung and the sunshine melted the touch of frost in the lowest spots, I started to think: How long can this possibly go on?

The first three weeks of April that year were also very dry, with rain really not kicking in until the final week.

April 2012 was similar to this year, with dry weather much of the time and above-average temperatures. NOAA

I don’t need to continue to talk about the lack of rain; I think it’s become evident to everybody at this point. We’ve been in what is called a blocking pattern, where the weather systems to our east are stuck in such a way that they don’t allow the inclement weather to get into our area.

There are years where the blocking pattern sets up and we end up on the bad side of it with lots of clouds and rain, but that is certainly not the case now.

Temperatures along the coastline will continue to be cooler than inland areas, which is one of the forecast challenges over the next several days. At times, if you’re right at a beach it may actually be in the lower 50s the next several days, whereas just a mile or two inland could be five to eight degrees warmer. Some days will have more clouds mixing with the sunshine, but no day will be completely cloudy.

Midday temperatures will be chilly along the coastline this week. This map shows projected high temperatures on Wednesday. WeatherBell

For the end of the week, temperatures will be in the 60s inland and continue somewhere in the 50s along the coast.

As of now, Saturday looks like the best day of the upcoming weekend, with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly mild temperatures.

Whether or not we see rain on Sunday or Sunday night is going to depend on how close a weather system comes to New England.

The map below shows total expected rainfall from the system using the Canadian model. I don’t necessarily favor this model over another one, but what I like is the way it shows the sharp cutoff between who’s going to get rain and who isn’t. I believe this is the million dollar question I’ll have to evaluate in the coming days.

Rainfall will try to get into southern New England Sunday. This forecast shows northern New England staying dry. Tropical Tidbits

With such a beautiful stretch of weather, we might as well all enjoy it as much as possible. It’s a great week to continue to add color to your garden with cold-tolerant plants, and even put some spinach or pea seeds in the ground.

If you’re not someone that typically gets up early, try to find a morning where you do so, about 30 minutes before the sun comes up, and just listen to the sounds of spring — they are truly magnificent.