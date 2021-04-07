Two men arrested in burglary spree in several Mass. towns

According to a statement from Ryan’s office, in addition to the seven break-ins, Rojas and Lopez are also charged with “dealing in property stolen during burglaries and break-ins in Concord, Dracut, and Pelham, Mass. The defendants are also being charged with one count of burglary in New Hampshire.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the suspects as Gabriel Estuardo Rojas, 28, of Methuen, and Manuel Jose Lopez, 24, of Lawrence. It wasn’t immediately clear if the men had retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly carrying out seven burglaries and break-ins since November 2019 in Natick, Waltham, Wilmington, Westford, Methuen, Tewksbury, and Andover, prosecutors said.

The statement said that Pelham, N.H. police responded on Dec. 12, 2019, to a daytime burglary in progress at a home on Longpond Drive in that town. The suspects, the statement said, had allegedly already fled into a wooded area close to the Massachusetts border before police arrived.

But as result of the subsequent probe, Ryan’s office said, detectives managed to share information on the case with multiple agencies that had been dealing with similar burglaries in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Over the course of the investigation, the statement said, detectives identified surveillance videos and records allegedly linking the two men to several burglaries. Police searched their homes pursuant to warrants and seized clothing, tools, and a rented SUV believed to be used in the crimes, as well as “numerous” articles of stolen property from Rojas’s apartment and both defendants’ cell phones, according to the statement.

Prosecutors said a search of their phones, also pursuant to a warrant, helped detectives identify messages between the defendants and others allegedly tied to “a wide-ranging burglary conspiracy,” the statement said.

Ryan’s office said investigators obtained search warrants to analyze the location data for the defendants’ cell phones, which allegedly showed that one or both of their devices communicated with cell towers close to the breaks at the time police believe they occurred.

As the probe progressed, the statement said, Nashua police arrested Rojas in May 2020 for allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle. Following that arrest, Ryan’s office said, investigators identified a storage unit Rojas rented in Tyngsborough.

And on July 16, 2020, the statement said, officials searched the unit and allegedly discovered property in the defendants’ names, three stolen motorcycles, and about $5,000 worth of stolen Snap-On tools, among other items police believe they purloined.

“The two defendants were directly indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury,” the statement said. “Gabriel Estuardo Rojas and Manuel Jose Lopez were apprehended today by the Middlesex State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, with the collaboration of the police departments from Methuen, Lawrence, Tewksbury, Pelham, NH; and Salem, NH.”

Both were arrested without incident, the statement said.

“Subsequently, Mr. Rojas and Lopez were arraigned in Woburn District Court. Judge Shannon Frison ordered the defendants to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday, April 12, 2021,” the release said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.