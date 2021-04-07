Vehicle inspections will not be performed until at least next week because of an ongoing problem with Applus Technologies, a vendor with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, officials said Tuesday.
The RMV is granting a grace period for some motor vehicle inspections, the RMV said. Vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March and vehicles bought or registered after March 23 should be given until April 30 to get an inspection, the RMV said.
Customers who recently had an inspection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded an extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable, but should plan to get an inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored.
The RMV and Department of Environmental Protection have notified Applus that it is in breach of its contract and are exploring “all possible remedial measures pursuant to the terms of the contract as Applus works to restore service as expediently as possible.”
“The RMV shares the frustrations and disappointment with the tremendous inconvenience Applus’s outage is causing and recognizes the significant impacts on customers and business owners across the Commonwealth,” Colleen Ogilvie, the acting registrar of motor vehicles, said in the statement.
