Vehicle inspections will not be performed until at least next week because of an ongoing problem with Applus Technologies, a vendor with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, officials said Tuesday.

The RMV is granting a grace period for some motor vehicle inspections, the RMV said. Vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March and vehicles bought or registered after March 23 should be given until April 30 to get an inspection, the RMV said.

Customers who recently had an inspection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded an extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable, but should plan to get an inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored.