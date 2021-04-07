Derek Chauvin used unauthorized neck restraint on George Floyd, training officer testifies

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed Mercil a still image taken from a bystander’s video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and asked if Chauvin was performing an “MPD-trained neck restraint.”

Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, who oversees the Minneapolis Police Department’s training on use of force and other defensive tactics, said that at the time of Floyd’s death on May 25, officers were permitted to restrain suspects by applying pressure to the side of the neck to gain compliance, but only if the person was actively resisting and other techniques had not worked.

MINNEAPOLIS — An officer who trained Derek Chauvin on techniques to subdue suspects testified Tuesday that the neck restraint he used on George Floyd was not authorized because Floyd was already handcuffed and under control.

“No, sir,” Mercil replied. He said “knee-on-the-neck is something that might happen” as officers try to gain control of suspects, but the act should stop when a person is no longer actively resisting. He said a neck restraint was considered “active aggression” under MPD use-of-force policy and that officers had been specifically warned to be careful of the neck because of the danger of rendering someone unconscious.

"We tell officers to stay away from the neck when possible," Mercil said.

But Eric Nelson, Chauvin's defense attorney, sought to raise questions about the positioning of his client's knee on Floyd's body and how long it was there. He showed Mercil four still images taken from police body cameras worn by other officers at the scene that appeared to show Chauvin's knee near Floyd's shoulder area at times.

The images, which Nelson acknowledged were “a little hard to see,” suggested they were taken at different moments, beginning at about five minutes after Floyd was placed on the ground until an ambulance arrived at the scene, according to timestamps.

"Does this appear to be a neck restraint?" Nelson asked as he presented a photo that appeared to show Chauvin's knee near Floyd's shoulder blades.

"No, sir," Mercil replied.

Mercil was one of three Minneapolis police officers called to the stand Tuesday as prosecutors continued to refute defense claims that Chauvin was following training and policy when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Several veteran officers, including the police chief, have testified that Chauvin violated department policies when he used his knee to pin Floyd, face down and handcuffed, on a South Minneapolis street as Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe.

As they began day seven of testimony, prosecutors called several officers who had directly trained Chauvin and showed the jury images of department records detailing that he had taken courses that should have led him to respond differently to Floyd.

According to testimony, in 2016 Chauvin took a 40-hour course on how to recognize people in crisis, including those suffering mental health and drug problems. The course taught officers how to de-escalate those situations.

Sergeant Ker Yang, who oversees the department’s crisis-intervention training, said officers’ training focuses on respect and trust, and that once it is “safe and feasible” they should begin to de-escalate.

"When we talk about fast-evolving situations, I know that they do exist, they do happen," Yang testified. "But a lot of the time, we have the time to slow things down and reevaluate, reassess."

But with a maneuver that Nelson has frequently used in cross-examinations, he pressed the sergeant about the pressure that officers face, including from bystanders, and whether that figures into the department’s crisis-intervention response. Nelson has argued that Chauvin faced a hostile crowd at 38th and Chicago, which influenced his decision to keep Floyd restrained on the ground.

“Are there situations in your own experience where you have had to use force on someone, and other people observing the use of force don’t like what you’re doing?” Nelson asked Yang, who responded in the affirmative.

"Sometimes that the public doesn't understand that police actions can look really bad?" Nelson continued. "But they still may be lawful even if they look bad, right?"

"Yes, sir," Yang said.

Nelson also raised the subject with Officer Nicole Mackenzie, the department’s medical services coordinator, who was called to testify about Chauvin’s medical training. Prosecutors have argued that Chauvin and the other officers at the scene — Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — should have started CPR when it became clear Floyd didn’t have a pulse.

But Mackenzie said under questioning from Nelson that officers should make sure “your scene is safe before you are able to render aid” and that chaotic scenes can be distracting to those trying to officer medical assistance.

Still, Mackenzie helped to make an important point for the prosecution, testifying that Minneapolis officers are not trained to equate a person’s ability to talk with being able to breathe. Body-camera video captured Chauvin dismissing Floyd’s claims of being unable to breathe, telling him it takes “a lot of oxygen to say that.”

Before testimony began Tuesday, the court heard arguments about the proposed testimony of Morries Lester Hall, who was a passenger in the car that Floyd was driving the day he was killed. Hall has sought to squash a subpoena, giving notice that he intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Hall, who has been seen on several videos of the moments leading up to Floyd’s death, has been listed as a possible witness by both the prosecution and the defense, though Chauvin’s attorney indicated in his opening statement that he will be a key witness in their case that Floyd’s drug use that day resulted in his death, not the pressure from the former officer’s knee.



