LETTERS

Will Romney step up for voting rights?

Updated April 7, 2021, 1 hour ago
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference on the For the People Act at the Capitol in Washington on March 17.
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference on the For the People Act at the Capitol in Washington on March 17.ANNA MONEYMAKER/NYT

Like Sharyn Davis (“Romney’s courage is given its due,” Letters, March 31), I was also heartened by Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to convict Donald Trump in the first impeachment trial, although, while symbolically important, it was a nonconsequential vote in that it would not change the predetermined outcome.

A true American profile in courage would be for the Utah Republican to support and help ensure passage of the current Senate bill to protect voting rights for all American citizens against the nationwide Republican attempts to severely restrict them.

Warren Olsen

Watertown

