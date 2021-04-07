After four and a half hours, Red Sox pull out improbable win on Rays

But the Red Sox refused to yield, walking off 6-5 winners by wiping deficits of 3-2 in the ninth, 4-3 in the 11th, and 5-4 in the 12th. After a crushing opening series against the Orioles, the Red Sox have regained their footing with consecutive victories against their AL East rivals.

In 2019-20, the Rays ran off a 12-1 record at Fenway. And for much of Tuesday, Tampa Bay seemed poised to render the Sox’ Monday night victory a blip.

For the last two years, this was the sort of night that offered little hope for the Red Sox — particularly against the Rays, particularly at home.

J.D. Martinez’s double over Randy Arozarena in the 12th won it, his second and third RBIs making amends for a baserunning error earlier. Righty Ryan Thompson took the loss after coming within a strike of saving the win; Tuesday was the first time in Red Sox history that an opponent suffered three blown saves in one game.

Such drama seemed improbable for most of the night against the Rays and ace Tyler Glasnow.

The 6-foot-8 righthander featured a devastating mix of a 97-101 mph fastball, a hammer curve, and a hard slider. Each pitch would have been overpowering in its own right, yet the arsenal was made even more overwhelming by the fact that Glasnow releases the ball roughly 53 feet from the plate, a result of the long limbs that permit him to create the most extension off the rubber (7½ feet) of any starter in the game.

Yet the Sox managed to claim an initial advantage against him. Christian Arroyo, making his second career start as the leadoff hitter, led off the bottom of the first by bouncing a breaking ball down the third-base line for a double. He advanced to third on a one-out groundout by J.D. Martinez, then jogged home when Glasnow bounced a curveball several feet in front of home plate for a wild pitch.

The 1-0 advantage proved fleeting. After Red Sox starter Martín Pérez blitzed through two scoreless innings in 26 pitches, the Rays dinked and dunked their way to two runs in the third. Tampa Bay loaded the bases with a pair of one-out singles sandwiched around a walk. Pérez nearly worked his way out of it, but former Red Sox prospect Manuel Margot bounced a cutter through the right side of the infield for a two-run single.

The Rays tacked on a run in the sixth, capitalizing on a leadoff walk by Pérez to open the inning and end his night. When the run came around to score, Pérez was charged with a third run over five innings, having yielded five hits and two walks while striking out six.

The lefthander worked mostly to the edges of the strike zone, attacking the fists of a heavily righthanded Rays lineup with a cutter, and then working to the outer edge of the plate with his sinker and a swing-and-miss changeup. But while the Rays rarely made solid contact against him, their paper-cut attack seemed monumental given the work of their starter. Glasnow concluded his night having allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine and walking two — twice blowing away Sox hitters on fastballs with runners on third and two outs.

But the Sox bullpen held, with five scoreless innings following Pérez. With Glasnow out of the game, the Sox stirred against Tampa Bay’s relievers. In the eighth, back-to-back doubles by Alex Verdugo and Martinez off Pete Fairbanks brought the Sox within a run at 3-2.

Rafael Devers followed with a liner to right-center on which Martinez took off — evidently having forgotten the number of outs. Margot tracked down the ball, then tossed it back into the infield for a double play while Martinez — standing halfway between third and home — looked on in bewilderment.

One inning later, however, Christian Vázquez forgave the gaffe, demolishing an 0-2 sinker from Rays closer Diego Castillo for a game-tying solo homer. That sent the game to extras, with each team awarded a runner on second at the start of every inning.

Matt Barnes — in a second inning of work — rendered the runner irrelevant, holding the Rays scoreless with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless 10th. But when the Sox failed to score, Tanner Houck came on for his first big-league relief appearance. He was greeted by Willy Adames, who lined a double to left — the first hit Houck has allowed on his signature slider — that put Tampa Bay ahead, 4-3.

Again, the Sox returned serve. Leading off the inning with Xander Bogaerts on second, Devers lined a single to right to again tie the game. That sent it to the 12th, where a Phillips Valdez wild pitch set up the Rays’ go-ahead run on a groundout.

But once more, the Sox responded. With two outs and runners on second and third, Martinez drilled a hit over the head of Randy Arozarena in right. Both Red Sox runners scored, clinching the first Red Sox series win at home against the Rays since 2018.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.