After starting season 0-3, Red Sox complete three-game sweep of Rays

On Wednesday afternoon, the Red Sox clobbered the Rays by a 9-2 count, closing out a three-game sweep of the defending American League champions at Fenway Park. The series finale offered a glimpse of a team capable of steamrolling a contender, with Opening Day starter Nate Eovaldi delivering a dominant outing that was backed by an offensive eruption spearheaded by a lineup with a growing number of members who are finding their rhythm.

Through Sunday, the Red Sox offered a case study in season-opening disappointment with three straight losses against the Orioles amplifying every reason for skepticism about the 2021 team. Three whiplash-inducing games later, the club can be seen in a very different light.

Though the Rays scrapped for a 1-0 lead in the third, the Red Sox responded with three runs in the fourth. Xander Bogaerts delivered a one-out RBI single, his second hit of a 3-for-3 day, and Christian Vázquez followed by blasting a two-run homer over the Wall in left for his second home run in as many days.

Vázquez, it’s worth noting, was in the lineup not as a catcher — he had a day off behind the plate after navigating the Red Sox through their 12-inning marathon on Tuesday — but as DH, a sign of his increasingly indispensable place on the Sox. He’s off to a .421/.476/.789 start, a performance that has served as a reminder of how valuable he’s become. Since the start of 2019, in the calculations of Fangraphs, Vázquez has been worth 5.2 Wins Above Replacement — third-best among big league catchers, behind only All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Yasmani Grandal.

One inning later, the Red Sox put the game away by pushing a half-dozen runs across the plate with two outs off Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. With two on, J.D. Martinez continued his scorching start by lofting a two-run double high off the Wall. The double not only extended the lead to 5-1 but also gave Martinez extra-base hits in each of the first six games of the season, joining David Ortiz (2005) and Faye Throneberry (1954) as the only Red Sox with such a season-opening streak.

Singles by Bogaerts (his 92nd career three-hit game, leaving him with an 8-for-12 line in the three-game series) and Vázquez scored Martinez, and a wild throw by Rays shortstop Willy Adames on a Hunter Renfroe grounder scored two more. Christian Arroyo then blooped a double down the right-field line to extend the lead to 9-1.

That advantage proved gratuitous given the excellence of Nate Eovaldi. The big righthander proved in total command, staying away from the middle of the plate with a precision 95-99-mile per-hour four-seam fastball. He complemented that with a healthy balance of curveballs and sliders, mixing in just enough cutters and splitters to baffle the Rays. Over seven innings, Eovaldi needed just 91 pitches to strike out seven and walk three while allowing just one run on three hits, lowering his ERA to 1.46.

He also continued a team-wide pattern by keeping the ball in the park. Remarkably, the Red Sox have yet to give up a homer through their first six games, the first time since 1992 that the team hasn’t been taken deep through six games.

The offense, meanwhile, kept the pedal down against a team that perennially features one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. The Sox outscored the Rays, 26-9 over the three games, with those 26 runs marking the fourth-largest output against Tampa Bay in any three-game series over the last decade.

The Red Sox now head to Baltimore, looking to build on their standout performance at a time when Eduardo Rodriguez will rejoin the rotation on Thursday for his first big league start since 2019.

