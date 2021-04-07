Celtics don’t have the size to stop 76ers giant Joel Embiid, and other observations

Undermanned and battling foul trouble, the Celtics had no answer for All-Star center Joel Embiid, who attempted 20 free throws and scored 35 points. Jayson Tatum had 20 points to lead Boston, which committed 22 turnovers. The Celtics trailed by double digits for the entire second half.

The 76ers came to TD Garden healthy and hungry, and they gave some reason to believe that the Celtics’ recent uptick may have been a mirage against poor competition, as Philadelphia rolled to a 106-96 win.

The Celtics generated a bit of hope and optimism by winning a pair of games heading into their showdown with the 76ers Tuesday. But the truth was they defeated a Rockets team that is one of the worst in the league, and then beat the Hornets, who were missing three of their top players due to injuries.

Observations from the game:

The Celtics certainly could have used Tristan Thompson’s size, although there are no Embiid stoppers, especially not this year. Robert Williams got the call at the start and the size differential was just too much to overcome. He gambled for a steal at the start and committed a foul trying to recover, a somewhat harmless play that became much bigger. With 7:08 left in the opening quarter, Williams collected his second foul and then went to the bench.

Coach Brad Stevens took a risk by inserting him with a minute left, ostensibly because Embiid had been replaced by Dwight Howard, who is not really an offensive threat. But just seconds after checking in, Williams bit on a Furkan Korkmaz pump-fake and fouled him. He had to sit for the rest of the half.

▪ With Thompson out, Daniel Theis a Chicago Bull and Williams on the bench, it left Stevens with some tough choices. Luke Kornet checked in, and after giving up a quick dunk to Embiid, actually held up well enough. Moe Wagner got a brief opportunity in the second quarter, and with 3:13 left Stevens delighted the crowd by inserting the 7-foot-5-inch center Tacko Fall, who has played meaningful minutes in just a handful of games this season. Embiid, surprisingly, did not really try to attack Fall. He drew one foul on a jumper, but didn’t really do anything otherwise. Fall even scored a basket inside while Embiid was defending him.

▪ The Celtics were incredibly careless with the ball in the first half. Passes were fired out of bounds, balls were dribbled off feet, and it all stopped Boston from establishing any kind of rhythm. The Celtics entered the game averaging 13.7 turnovers per game, and they committed 14 in the opening half, leading to 14 76ers points. The start of the third quarter wasn’t much better, with Boston throwing a pair of passes away in the opening minutes.

▪ Despite Boston’s miscues, the 76ers were unable to really open up a lead early in the first half because they were unable to connect from long range. But then that changed, and so did the score. With the game tied at 37, the 76ers drilled three 3-pointers during the 15-0 run that helped them to a 59-46 halftime advantage. The last play of that flurry was the most embarrassing. After a Celtics timeout, the 76ers made a late decision to apply some ball pressure in the backcourt. Typically, teams just do this until the ball is inbounded and then retreat. But the ball went right to Tobias Harris, who converted an easy layup.

▪ It was a quiet first half for Jayson Tatum, who seemed bothered by the 76ers’ traps and was unable to get into a groove even in rare one-on-one situations. He was 2 for 9 overall and 0 for 5 from beyond the arc, and that probably was what led him to pass up a few open looks.

▪ Williams collected his fourth foul biting on an Embiid fake with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter and went back to the bench. This time, Stevens went back to Fall. Somewhat surprisingly, Embiid continued to operate on the perimeter rather than use his strength and agility against Fall in the post. Fall was on the floor for Boston’s 8-0 run that pulled it within 68-58, but he was also on the floor for the 11-0 76ers run that followed, as Ben Simmons floated over his outstretched arm gave Philadelphia a 79-58 lead, its largest.

▪Williams was on the floor to start the fourth quarter, but he was not there for long. He committed two more fouls in the first 2:31 and fouled out after playing a total of just 14 minutes.

▪ Jaylen Brown just did not seem engaged in this game over the first three quarters. He took just five shots and no free throws, and the 76ers started hunting him in the post on defense. His body language appeared off. He finished with 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the floor.

