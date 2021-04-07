DeVonta Smith headlines NFL draft attendees heading to Cleveland

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is scheduled to appear in person in Cleveland at the NFL draft later this month. Smith, the wide receiver projected to be a high first-round pick, is among a group of players who have accepted their invitations to attend the draft. The NFL announced last month that some of the top prospects were being invited to Cleveland. Also attending the draft from Alabama will be quarterback Mac Jones , defensive lineman Christian Barmore and cornerback Patrick Surtain II . Also attending the festivities will be wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase , who won the national title with LSU in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season; North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance ; Florida tight end Kyle Pitts ; Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau ; Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons ; and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley . The draft will be held April 29 to May 1.

The University of Rhode Island became the latest program in the Colonial Athletic Association to cancel the remainder of its football season this spring due to COVID-related complications. Ranked 24th in FCS, the Rams (2-1) were scheduled to host Maine (2-2) on Saturday. Their game this past Saturday, against New Hampshire, was cancelled because of a positive test in the UNH program. On Tuesday afternoon, New Hampshire announced that it had opted out of its remaining two games due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program. With URI and UNH serving as the only remaining games on its schedule, Maine might be unable to take the field again this spring, although the administration is looking for potential opponents to fill their available dates.

Bowden awarded Florida Medal of Freedom

Bobby Bowden, the former Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to two national titles, received the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom at a ceremony hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bowden, 91, is one of college football’s winningest coaches. He coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Maryland commits to Turgeon through 2025-26

Maryland agreed with basketball coach Mark Turgeon on a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. Turgeon has led the Terrapins to five NCAA Tournament appearances during his decade at the school. Most recently, Maryland reached the second round this season before losing to Alabama ... Michigan State has added high-scoring guard Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern. Spartans coach Tom Izzo made the announcement, a little more than a week after sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the transfer portal to leave the program ... ... Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj is not returning to the Orange for a final season and will seek to play professionally, he announced on social media. Dolezaj had one year of college eligibility remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic ...Graduate transfer center Nysier Brooks has signed to play with Mississippi. The 7-footer, whose signing was announced, played last season at Miami. Brooks averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51.7% from the field ... Penn State guard Myreon Jones, the Nittany Lions leading scorer, announced his commitment to the Gators, joining fellow transfers Brandon McKissic from Kansas City and CJ Felder from Boston College as new additions for coach Mike White in Gainesville.

TENNIS

Taylor Fritz advances to Sardegna Open quarterfinals

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States beat Andrej Martin 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Sardegna Open. Fritz will next face Aljaz Bedene after the Slovenian overcame Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 7-6 (5). Fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany eased past British qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

MISCELLANY

Top-flight teams Montpellier and Angers avoided upsets but labored into the French Cup quarterfinals with narrow wins against fourth-tier opposition. Montpellier is eighth in the first division and still in contention for a Europa League spot next season, while Angers is in midtable ... Yuya Osako’s second-half goal was enough for Werder Bremen to reach the German Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win over second-division Regensburg... The Washington Capitals placed winger Richard Panik on waivers , an apparent salary cap move that comes ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline ... The Washington Senate has approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington.







