EMass girls’ volleyball: Needham’s Lila Carr headlines Players of the Week

Julia Ahern, Essex Tech —The senior outside hitter set a school record Friday in a 3-0 win over Shawsheen, serving up 15 aces. She preceded that with 8 aces in a 3-0 win over Whittier Tech last Thursday.

Mia Bernardino, Triton — The senior middle totaled 19 kills, 14 digs, 8 aces, and 3 blocks in two games, a 3-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham last Monday and a 3-0 loss to North Reading last Wednesday.

Liz Bickett, Canton — A fixture on Canton’s 2019 Division 2 state title team, the senior middle/outside hitter tallied 10 digs, 4 blocks, and 7 kills in a 3-0 win over Oliver Ames last Wednesday to lift the Bulldogs into first place in the Hockomock League Davenport Division.