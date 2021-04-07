EMass girls’ volleyball: Needham’s Lila Carr headlines Players of the Week

Julia Ahern, Essex Tech —The senior outside hitter set a school record Friday in a 3-0 win over Shawsheen, serving up 15 aces. She preceded that with 8 aces in a 3-0 win over Whittier Tech last Thursday.
Mia Bernardino, Triton — The senior middle totaled 19 kills, 14 digs, 8 aces, and 3 blocks in two games, a 3-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham last Monday and a 3-0 loss to North Reading last Wednesday.
Liz Bickett, Canton — A fixture on Canton’s 2019 Division 2 state title team, the senior middle/outside hitter tallied 10 digs, 4 blocks, and 7 kills in a 3-0 win over Oliver Ames last Wednesday to lift the Bulldogs into first place in the Hockomock League Davenport Division.
Lila Carr, Needham — The senior right side hitter led the Rockets to their 28th and 29th consecutive wins in matches Tuesday and Wednesday against Natick with a total of 27 kills. She recorded 16 last Tuesday in a 3-1 win and 11 last Thursday in a 3-0 sweep.
Lauren Tian, Winchester — In two 3-0 wins over Arlington last Wednesday and last Saturday, the sophomore outside hitter totaled 22 kills for 6-0 Winchester. She has a team-leading 62 kills.