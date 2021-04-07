Game 6: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Still, the Sox will be going for a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon, as the two teams will be back in action a little more than 12 hours after the Sox prevailed in a 6-5 win in 12 innings.

We’ve got day baseball! Perhaps we should temper that excitement, seeing as the Red Sox have lost all three of their day games this season.

Nate Eovaldi will get the nod for the Sox.

From Chad Finn: Today’s game will not air on NESN, but is streaming exclusively on YouTube. YouTube has a deal to stream 21 total MLB games over the season, the third year it has had such a pact with the league. This is not to be confused with YouTube TV, the streaming service that dropped NESN in November.

This game can be found on the MLB or Red Sox channels on YouTube.com or via the YouTube app on smart TVs, and it is free. You can also access it if you are a YouTube TV subscriber. A dedicated channel, titled “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube,’' has been added to the YouTubeTV programming guide. The broadcast is produced by the MLB Network.

Scott Braun will handle play by play, with John Smoltz and Carlos Pena as analysts.

Lineups

RAYS (2-3): Tsutsugo 1B, Meadows, Arozarena RF, Lowe 2B, Diaz DH, Wendle 3B, Margot CF, Mejia C, Adames SS.

Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

RED SOX (2-3): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Martinez LF, Bogaerts SS, Vázquez DH, Renfroe RF, Arroyo 2B, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (0-1, 1.69 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: YouTube, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Eovaldi: Willy Adames 1-6, Randy Arozarena 0-2, Mike Brosseau 1-1, Yandy Díaz 2-7, Brandon Lowe 2-10, Manuel Margot 1-2, Austin Meadows 5-9, Yoshi Tsutsugo 0-1, Joey Wendle 5-7, Mike Zunino 1-7.

Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Xander Bogaerts 6-21, Rafael Devers 5-13, Marwin Gonzalez 2-5, J.D. Martinez 9-15, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-4, Christian Vázquez 6-16.

Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez is the first player to record at least one extra base hit in each of the Red Sox’ first five games of a season since David Ortiz in 2005.

Notes: Eovaldi took the loss on Opening Day despite holding the Orioles to four hits and one run over 5 ⅓ innings. He is 2-5 with a 5.48 ERA in eight starts against the Rays … Franchy Cordero has doubled in each of the last two games, going 3-for-6 with two RBI and one run scored … Xander Bogaerts is 5-for-9 with one double, one RBI, and two runs over the last two games after going 1-for-12 through the first three … Yarbrough allowed four hits and struck out three in 5 ⅔ innings in his first start of the season. He is 3-0 at Fenway with a 4.44 ERA … Manuel Margot has recorded at least one RBI in four consecutive games (five total RBI), marking a career best. He has at least one hit in each of his last nine games with a plate against the Red Sox, batting .500 during that stretch (19-for-38, seven runs, six doubles, eight RBI).

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.