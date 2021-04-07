How to watch today’s Red Sox game on YouTube

YouTube has a deal to stream 21 total MLB games over the season, the third year it has had such a pact with the league. This is not to be confused with YouTube TV, the streaming service that dropped NESN in November.

Today’s Red Sox-Rays game at 1 p.m. will not air on NESN, but is streaming exclusively on YouTube.

This game can be found on the MLB or Red Sox channels on YouTube.com or via the YouTube app on smart TVs, and it is free. You can also access it if you are a YouTube TV subscriber. A dedicated channel, titled “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube,’' has been added to the YouTubeTV programming guide.

Advertisement

The broadcast is produced by the MLB Network. Scott Braun will handle play by play, with John Smoltz and Carlos Pena as analysts.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.