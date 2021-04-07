Possibility of play-in tournament can’t be dismissed

But now, it must at least be considered a possibility. Boston entered Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks tied for seventh with New York, at 25-26, with the Knicks holding the tiebreaker. The Celtics were still just a game behind the Heat and Hornets, and two games behind the fourth-place Hawks. But time for a surge is beginning to run out, with just 20 games remaining after Wednesday’s.

When the NBA announced it would continue the play-in series for teams that finish 7-10 in each conference, the news did not figure to affect the Celtics very much. After all, they came within two wins of reaching the NBA Finals last year, and their young stars were positioned to continue their ascensions.

“We all need to play as well as we can on a given night to have success,” coach Brad Stevens said. “But somebody is going to finish in that group, and when they do they’re going to have to get ready to perform, and if you do it well then you can be in the real tournament.”

In the play-in tournament, the 10th seed will face the 7th seed and the 8th seed will face the 9th seed, with the lower-seeded team needing to win twice to advance, and the higher seeded team needing to win just once.

“I think it’s a good idea from a fan engagement standpoint,” Stevens said. “It’s a little bit unique in a 72-game season. But I understand the desire to do it, and we hope, just like New York hopes, just like every other team in this mix of teams hopes, that you’re able to find your way above that. But, if not, you play the games you’re assigned to play.”

Thompson cleared

Celtics center Tristan Thompson was cleared to return Wednesday after being sidelined since March 11 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“We need Tristan back,” Stevens said. “Obviously with the [Daniel] Theis trade, it is enormous to have him back. And I thought that he’ll play a lot when Rob [Williams] is not. But I thought that Luke [Kornet] came in and showed us that he can do some things [against the 76ers], and Moe [Wagner] has done some things, and I thought Tacko [Fall] did OK last night, too. We’re going to need everybody, but there’s no doubt that our center rotation will start with Rob and Tristan.”

Thompson entered Wednesday averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

Knicks on the rise

The Celtics and Knicks entered their matchup with identical records. But the season has been a disappointment for Boston and it has offered signs of hope for New York, which is pushing toward its first playoff berth since the 2012-13 season.

“I have a great deal of respect for the way they’ve played all year,” Stevens said. “It feels like every game I watch, the way that they set a tone for the game and the physicality that they play with up and down that roster, with some really talented players, it’s a big reason why they are where they are. They’ve done a good job.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.