Thomas Garity enjoys successful return to Boston Latin boys’ soccer lineup in victory over O’Bryant

In his return, Garity was cleared to play half the game. So Latin coach Jason Miller put Garity onto the field in the first and last quarters of the game.

The senior captain buried two goals in the final two minutes to propel the Wolfpack boys’ soccer team ) past previously unbeaten O’Bryant, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon.

After missing a week and a half with a concussion, Thomas Garity put an exclamation point on his return to the Boston Latin lineup.

“I rolled about four dice today and they all came up positively,” said Miller. The second die that Miller rolled was the decision to practice a specific corner kick set piece just minutes before warmups ended.

In a 1-1 deadlock in the 79th minute, Miller deployed the tactic, in which Garity corralled a kick from senior captain Alex Young and put it past the Tigers’ keeper.

“We don’t usually do it but after looking at the other teams’ warmups, it was just a hunch,” said Miller. “And it paid off.”

The jubilation was short-lived: O’Bryant (4-1) scored off a free kick to level the game just seconds later but BLS (5-2-2) was awarded another corner in the 80th minute.

Senior Evan Durrant served the ball short to Young (1 goal, 2 assists) who fired into the box and found Garity for the winner. Garity normally plays center back. But with the other center backs playing well, Miller shifted the senior to wing, a position he’s never played before.

“There are players whose work rate, match intelligence, and sheer will allows you to put them anywhere and he’s one of those players,” said Miller.

Garity, who will attend Harvard in the fall, was a member of the ’16-17 Wolfpack team that won the Dual County League crown. Now in the Boston City League in the Fall II season, he has a chance to win titles in two different leagues.

“He’s one of the best leaders we’ve ever had in my 11 years,” said Miller. “He will be followed in whatever he decides to do for the rest of his life.”

Burke 6, Boston International 1 — Sophomore Kevin Batista scored two goals in the Boston City League win for the host Bulldogs (2-1-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Concord-Carlisle 3, Newton South 0 — Lily Sills and Phoebe Shudt combined for 11 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces to give the Patriots (9-0) the Dual County League win on senior night.

Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 1 — Junior Ali Tkach (12 kills) and senior Molly Wetherbee (5 kills, 5 aces) guided the unbeaten Hawks (11-0) to the road Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory. Molly Trainor (11 kills, 4 aces) and Antonia Mukiibi (5 aces, 6 kills, 18 digs) paced (5-5).

Fairhaven 3, Wareham 0 — Caitriona Andre tallied two aces and 16 service points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2) in the South Coast Conference matchup. Lily Thomas contributed an ace and 6 kills.

Hopkinton 3, Norwood 0 — Juniors Kate Powers (5 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 4 aces) and Cathryn Leighton (20 assist, 4 aces, 2 digs) fueled the host Hillers (7-2) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Melrose 3, Burlington 0 — Senior middle hitter Emily Hudson had nine kills as the visiting Red Raiders (6-0) handed the Red Devils (6-1) their first loss of the season in the Middlesex League.