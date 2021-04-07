Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 m.p.h. before car accident, Los Angeles sheriff says

There were no citations issued, and there were no signs of impairment, police officials said.

Woods was traveling at speeds between 83 and 87 miles per hour in a 45 m.p.h. zone and was estimated to have struck a tree at 75 m.p.h., according to readings from the sports utility vehicle’s data recorder. The cause of the accident is being listed as traveling at an unsafe speed and failure to navigate the curve of the roadway, the sheriff said.

Driving at an unsafe speed for the conditions of the road was the cause of Tiger Woods’s automobile crash on Feb. 23, according to Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Villanueva also said that Woods received no special treatment, and that Woods and his representatives had been cooperative throughout the process and authorized the release of the crash details.

“Without the signs of impairment, we don’t get to the point where we can actually author a search warrant,” said Villanueva.

Captain Jim Powers said there was no odor of alcohol or open containers in the vehicle. A field sobriety test was not given because of the severity of Woods’s injuries.

Powers also said that there was no evidence of braking throughout the collision, and that speculation was that Woods may have hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

Powers said no citation was issued because there were no witnesses, either civilian or law enforcement.

Detectives did not seek search warrants for Woods’s blood samples, which could have been screened for drugs or alcohol, or his cellphone. Sheriff’s officials said Woods told deputies that he had not ingested medication or alcohol before the crash.

Authorities said there was no evidence of impairment or of distracted driving, so they didn’t have probable cause to seek warrants.

Documents show that Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and did not remember driving. At the time of the wreck, Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery, which took place two months earlier.

Woods, who is originally from the Los Angeles area, had been back home to host his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, when the crash happened.

He was driving an SUV loaned to him by the tournament when he struck a raised median in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The SUV crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree.

Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries, including a lengthy procedure for shattered tibia and fibula bones in his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized with a rod in his tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.

Material from an Associated Press report was included in this story.

