With a balanced squad, Milton challenging the best in the state

The only Division 2 program competing in a Bay State Conference chock full of Division 1 talent, the Milton girls’ volleyball team has been able to cut through the noise created by perennial powers Newton North, Natick, and now Needham.

If the COVID-19 pandemic had not shortened their season, thwarting the possibility of a conference tourney, the Wildcats believe they would have been able to showcase their prowess against the rest of the state.

Milton took Plymouth South to five sets in the first round of the Division 2 South tourney and advanced to the sectional final against Duxbury in 2017.

Advertisement

Now, with plenty of balance, and a historic win under their belt, they’re ready to challenge defending Division 1 champion Needham and its 31-game win streak in the final two games of an already successful season.

“We’ve had some great matches with Needham over the last 4-5 years,” said Milton coach Al Mirable before Tuesday’s match at Needham.

“Courtney [Chaloff] has done a fantastic job building that program over there. They bring a lot of pressure with a strong service game. It really preps us to play at a high level because we’re playing such strong teams. We have to punch up a lot and because of that, I think we’re really fortunate that our kids really love the game and that they really opt to pursue it in the offseason.”

Milton ran out to a 6-0 start, taking three home-and-home series with Brookline, Weymouth, and Braintree. After two losses to Natick, the Wildcats bounced back with their first win over Newton North in more than 25 years, 3-1, last Tuesday after dropping the first set. Milton rallied to take the second set, 26-24, and then overpowered the Tigers in the final two.

“At first, we didn’t even realize that it was such a monumental win. We were just really appreciative that we could get a win on senior night against such a good team,” senior libero and captain Caroline Humphrey said.

Advertisement

Humphrey’s sentiment embodies how Milton carries itself on the court and how it approaches game plans.

There is no star on this team, no single player who shoulders the load of an offense. Players develop into their roles, stick to them, and their chemistry happens naturally. Entering Tuesday, senior Avery Liou had produced a team-leading 96 kills, one ahead of junior Katie Eckhardt, followed by senior Jami Milliken (49), and classmate Gabby Martin (43).

The same level of balance occurs with Milton’s serving, which produced 117 aces entering Tuesday. Liou led with 30, with senior Maureen Lang (25), junior Sophia Manning (18), senior Bridget Lee (16), and Humphrey (15) not far behind.

“Some schools, they have that really big hitter and they’re the workhorse. We kind of keep it balanced,” Mirable said.

Liou’s transition this season from libero to outside hitter also helped establish that equilibrium. Liou had played outside hitter on her club team for Southern Alliance Volleyball (which Mirable runs) under coach Henry Yip, but Mirable first saw her talent at the position in a practice during the 2019 season. Milton was without its outside hitter that day and Liou stepped in.

“She lit it up and I was sitting there thinking ‘Oh my gosh, OK, maybe we should have Avery playing here,” Mirable said.

Advertisement

Lee, the team’s setter, said moving Liou to the outside has worked wonders for Milton’s offense, averaging 9.6 kills per match and 2.5 per set entering Tuesday.

“I feel like it’s just gotten easier as the season has gone on,” Lee said. “She’s just so good that I feel like I set her a lot.”

Even though Milton dropped its first of two matches to Needham, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18, on Tuesday night, this season has been considered a success, even with the pandemic, and it’s set a foundation for the program’s future with eight players slated to return in the fall season beginning in just five months.

“We would probably do well if there was a tournament, but we’re really proud of what we’ve done already,” Liou said.

Milton coach Al Mirabile (right) credits a balanced attack for his team's success in the Fall II season. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Service points

▪ Winning seems to run in the Benzan and Leete families. Pamela Benzan Leete, coach at Essex Tech, has the Hawks out to a 10-0 start, and she has 95 wins, including postseason, in her seventh season. Her son, Max, a senior at Danvers High, is a New England champion and three-time All-State champion in wrestling; her niece, Wellesley’s Katie Benzan, a grad transfer from Harvard (via Noble & Greenough), started in the backcourt for the University of Maryland women’s basketball team, which advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Last Friday, Benzan Leete watched as senior Julia Ahern racked up a school record 15 aces in a 3-0 win over Shawsheen last Friday.

Advertisement

“She was zoned in. She had a rough day in our last home match. She just bounced back, dug in, a lot of support,” Benzan Leete said.

▪ A number of league and conference tournaments will start next week. For many athletes, it will mark the first postseason experience in 18 months because of the pandemic.

Boston City League (semifinals: Friday, April 23; championship, Saturday April 24); Cape Ann (April 12-16); Cape & Islands (First round: Monday; semifinals: April 14; finals: April 16); Dual County (Small and Large divisions will hold separate tournaments; Play-in games for the fourth and fifth seeds will be on Tuesday; semifinals: April 14; finals: April 16; Hockomock: The Hockomock Cup will start Monday; Middlesex: Freedom and Liberty divisional play; play-in games begin on Monday, April 19; South Shore: First-round matchups begin on April 12.