Local bestsellers for the week ending April 4

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

6. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

8. The Consequences of Fear Jacqueline Winspear Harper

9. Libertie Kaitlyn Greenidge Algonquin Books

10. We Begin at the End Chris Whitaker Holt

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

5. A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds Scott Weidensaul Norton

6. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

7. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage Anne Lamott Riverhead Books

8. A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance Hanif Abdurraqib Random House

9. Think Again Adam Grant Viking

10. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

5. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

6. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

7. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

8. Later Stephen King Hard Case Crime

9. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Penguin

10. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

4. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

5. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

7. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

8. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

9. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

10. How to Do Nothing Jenny Odell Melville House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 4. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.