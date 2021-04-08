‘Pam and Tommy’ will spotlight a sex tape’s backstory

Today’s entry in the huh-what sweepstakes is “Pam and Tommy,” a title that refers to Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee. Hulu has an eight-episode series on the way that’s about the theft and release of — but, it seems, not the making of — the celebrity pair’s infamous sex tape. By the way, the real Pam and Tommy are not involved with the show, which is written and produced by Robert Siegel.

Lily James — the British actress who played Lady Rose on “Downton Abbey” — will star as Pam, which is possibly more interesting because it’s so unexpected. Sebastian Stan, from “Gossip Girl” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” will be Tommy. The cast also includes Nick Offerman, who’ll play Milton Ingley, a.k.a. Uncle Miltie, a porn impresario, and Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, a disgruntled former employee of the couple. Rogen is also one of the producers.