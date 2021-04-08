Virtual author readings for April 11-17

Michio Kaku (”The God Equation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Reem Kassis (”The Arabesque Table: Contemporary Recipes from the Arab World”) is in conversation with Nik Sharma (”Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Dawnie Walton (”The Final Revival of Opal & Nev”) is in conversation with Curtis Sittenfeld (”Prep”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

TUESDAY

Tobey Pearl (”Terror to the Wicked: America’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Denny S. Bryce (”Wild Women and the Blues”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton (”Waiting for the Night Song”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... J. Robert Lennon (”Subdivision”) is in conversation with Elisa Gabbert (”The Word Pretty”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Paula McLain (“When the Stars Go Dark”) is in conversation with Dani Shapiro (”Inheritance”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Jess Phoenix (”Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

WEDNESDAY

Tamiko Beyer (”Last Days”) is in conversation with Gabrielle Civil (”Swallow the Fish”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Erika Engelhaupt (”Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science’”) is in conversation with Amy Stewart (”Wicked Bugs”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Fern Johnson and Marlene Fine (”Let’s Talk Race”) is in conversation with Lisa Mullins at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Libby Copeland (”The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.

THURSDAY

Anthony Cody (“Borderland Apocrypha”) reads at 6 p.m. at Emerson College... Deirdre McNamer (”Aviary”) is in conversation with Andrew Martin (”Early Work”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Gregory Mone (”Atlantas: The Accidental Invasion”) reads at 10 a.m. at An Unlikely Story... A.E. Osworth (”We are Watching Eliza Bright”) is in conversation with Alex Marzano-Lesnevich (”The Fact of a Body”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Danielle Joseph (”I Want to Ride the Tap Tap”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.