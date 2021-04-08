Hologic to acquire European diagnostics company for $795 million

Marlborough health-technology company Hologic announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire a European molecular diagnostics company in a deal worth $795 million, mostly in cash.

Mobidiag, a Finnish-French biotech, makes molecular tests for several conditions, including gastrointestinal and respiratory infections and sepsis. The tests have a rapid turnaround time, delivering results in about one to two hours. Mobidiag generated approximately $42 million in revenue during 2020, according to a press release.

Hologic has been growing quickly as of late. In the first quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of $1.61 billion, an almost 90 percent increase from the same quarter last year. Already this year, Hologic has acquired two additional diagnostics companies — one focused on breast and metastatic cancers and the other on sexually transmitted infections and respiratory diseases — for nearly $390 million combined.