Bike camps for girls, a whimsical glass exhibit in Vermont, and getting ready to ride the rails

Get your little ripper ready for a new season of Little Bellas’ mountain bike camps and programs. The Vermont-based company, started by former pro racers Lea and Sabra Davison, launched in 2007 and now runs 57 programs nationwide for girls 7 to 15. Riders learn bike skills, gain confidence, and have fun in small groups led by local mentors. Sign up for weekly programs in Carlisle, Mass. (starts July 25) and Lebanon, N.H. (starts June 23) for ages 7-13, and on New Hampshire’s Upper Valley trails (begins June 14) for ages 12-15. Or choose from half- and full-day camps or weekly programs in Williston, Vt., for ages 7-15 (kick off May 22). Adventuring outside of New England this summer? Little Bellas offers new programs in Baltimore, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Park City, Phoenix, and Grand Junction. Rates start at $150; financial and gear assistance available. Insider tip: Summer programs fill up fast — register now. littlebellas.com

Glass exhibit’s fantastical creatures

Advertisement

The whimsical new exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center can put a smile on nearly anyone’s face. “GLASSTASTIC,” on show through June 13, features more than two dozen glass sculptures made by children and professional artists that showcase an assortment of creative creatures, from “non-flightless snails” to the so-called snoogle, kelpie, pegamallow, and preying beetis. See works by kindergartners through sixth graders from New Hampshire to Washington state. The biennial exhibit also features a digital gallery with nearly 800 drawings from children nationwide. Make time to explore the museum, which just opened four other new exhibits this past month. Walk-ins welcome, or book tickets in advance online. Museum open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org

A piece from "GLASSTASTIC" at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Handout

THERE

Amtrak restores train service

Summer train travel may look more like it did pre-pandemic, thanks to new funding and people’s interest in riding the rails again. Amtrak plans to fully restore daily service along 12 long-distance routes starting in May. The Lake Shore Limited train, which links New York and Boston to Albany, Buffalo, and Chicago, commences May 31, while four other East Coast routes restart June 7, linking New York with New Orleans (the Crescent), Savannah, Ga. (the Palmetto), and Miami (the Silver Meteor and Silver Star). Amtrak will also debut new Viewliner II sleeping cars on the New York-Miami route; upgraded bedding, towels, and linens in private rooms on the auto train, which runs between Washington, D.C., and Florida; jazzed-up Amfleet II coach railcars along East Coast routes with new seats, cushion, carpet, curtain, and LED reading light; and new high-performance and lower-emission diesel-electric locomotives that will replace the long-distance engine fleet starting this year. Add to that the debut of the Metropolitan Lounge in the Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station. Rates vary. www.amtrak.com

Advertisement

Amtrak plans to fully restore daily service along 12 long-distance routes starting in May. Handout

New year, new adventures

Your international travels may be on pause, but you’ll find no shortage of cool domestic tours this year. REI has launched 17 new trips across the United States from backpacking to kayaking tours, women’s-only to family adventures, and lodge-based to tent-camping itineraries. Choose from a five-day backpacking trip up Yosemite’s Half Dome with time to explore the backcountry after your ascent; a five-day family trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, which includes hiking to alpine lakes, visiting an old mining ghost town, and rafting the Cache la Poudre River; and a four-day women’s cycling, camping, and culinary adventure in the San Juan Islands, where participants will pedal up Mount Constitution (the highest point on the islands), explore historic lighthouses, and sample local wines. Trips start at $899 per person (for a three-day Yosemite trip). www.rei.com/adventures

Advertisement

EVERYWHERE

Get your national parks journal

Ready to hit the road and go national park-hopping this summer? Take along a copy of the National Parks Bucket Journal, a spiral-bound publication that serves as a trip planner, resource, and diary in one. It’s broken into six geographical regions and features a two-page spread on each of the country’s 62 national parks. The first page includes the park’s website and phone number and then space to fill in the nitty gritty details for your trip: entrance fees, attractions you’d like to visit, wildlife sightings, and park stats, from the number of visitors per year to the highest elevation point. Record your personal experiences on the second page, including when and why you visited, where you stayed, memorable sites, and anything funny, surprising, or disappointing you experienced — then draw a sketch, paste a ticket stub, or add a park stamp to the blank box. $39.97. mybucketjournals.com

Keep your DSLR camera dust-free, dry, and cloaked in comfort with Matador’s new Camera Base Layer. Handout

Use this protective camera pouch

Keep your DSLR camera dust-free, dry, and cloaked in comfort with Matador’s new Camera Base Layer. This lightweight padded pouch (it’s like a puffy jacket for your camera) has a roll-top closure and a protective flap with a strong magnetic clasp that work together to seal out moisture during your travels. Adjust the length of the camera holder — based on the size of your lens — using a drawstring pull, much like an adjustable sleeping bag. The bag, which fits mirrorless and compact DSLR cameras, has a tucked-away, zippered accessory pocket for smaller items, such as memory cards, car keys, or a camera filter, and a strong clip for hooking the bag to your backpack or sling. The bag’s reinforced nylon back adds durability and prevents abrasion. $74.99. matadorup.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK