At Deep Cuts Deli, music and sandwiches exist in perfect harmony

The backstory: As Warren Zevon once said, “Enjoy every sandwich.” At Deep Cuts in Medford, you will — along with music, too, because it doubles as a record shop and artists’ sanctuary, with work from local creatives lining the walls (right now it’s Kat Maus Haus Illustration & Design from Beverly).

Why: Sandwiches to go, music, and neighborhood cheer.

Ian McGregor at Deep Cuts Deli. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Co-owner Ian McGregor, who lives in Medford, is known throughout Boston’s concert and pop-up scene thanks to his company, Eye Design, where he staged Treat Yo Self Creative Industry nights at Great Scott. The evenings featured dessert pizzas, music, and games. In the current environment, he needed a new home.

Here, he sells records from local bands and labels who are temporarily grounded (Disposable America, Midnight Werewolf), prints, candles — and, of course, sandwiches.

The exterior of Deep Cuts Deli on High Street in Medford. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

McGregor is also a restaurant industry veteran, having worked at Atwood’s and the Automatic. He makes the food himself.

Since opening in February, “The neighborhood has been super-friendly. People are always coming by to say hello,” he says.

Music-related merchandise for sale at Deep Cuts Deli. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: The Cuban is his top seller, with the classic ham, pork, Swiss, pickles, and a zestier-than-usual chipotle mustard to spice things up. The turkey Reuben is another hit, with meat made in-house. But I recommend the kimchi grilled cheese, two gooey triangles bleeding hot sauce commingled with blankets of provolone and layers of kimchi wedged between griddled sourdough. Non-meat-eaters will find plenty to like here, too, with the Banzo, a vegan meatball sandwich made with garbanzo beans; Chick Chick Boom, with curried chickpeas on sourdough; and a beet Reuben. Sandwiches come with a thimble of potato salad; add soft pretzels, boiled peanuts; and mac and cheese topped with fried onions. Get a massive, chewy chocolate chip cookie dusted with sea salt for dessert.

The Big Trouble in Little Boston sandwich at Deep Cuts Deli. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: Co-owner Jeff Wetzel runs BearMoose Brewing Company in Everett, but for now, drinks are virgin: Grab a pouch of house-made ginger or sweet iced tea; cans of Atomic iced coffee; or cocktail mixers from former Automatic bartender Anthony Mottla, like the High St. Highball and Moscow Mustang.

The takeaway: Tasty sandwiches. Local artists. Indie records. There’s a lot to like here, especially while we wait for live music to make a comeback.

472 High St., Medford, 781-219-3815, www.deepcuts.rocks

The Chick Chick Boom sandwich at Deep Cuts Deli. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.