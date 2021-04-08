Gary Bimonte, co-owner of Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria, has died

The world of pizza is a little less whole.

Gary Bimonte, co-owner of the famous Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, has died, according to a family statement issued on the Pepe’s website. The New Haven Independent reported that he died Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Gary Bimonte,” the statement read. “Gary was a wonderful brother, son, uncle, and friend to so many, and he was loved by all of us. [He] was the pride and joy of the Pepe’s family, and there are no words to express the immense void that his passing has left in our hearts.”