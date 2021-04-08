Gary Bimonte, co-owner of Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria, has died

The world of pizza is a little less whole.
Gary Bimonte, co-owner of the famous Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, has died, according to a family statement issued on the Pepe’s website. The New Haven Independent reported that he died Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack.
“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Gary Bimonte,” the statement read. “Gary was a wonderful brother, son, uncle, and friend to so many, and he was loved by all of us. [He] was the pride and joy of the Pepe’s family, and there are no words to express the immense void that his passing has left in our hearts.”
Bimonte inherited the beloved New Haven, Conn., pizzeria from his grandfather, Frank Pepe. The restaurant now operates a dozen locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Massachusetts. The original New Haven location closed for business on Thursday so the family could mourn Bimonte, a @pepespizzeria tweet said.
The New Haven location will be closed for all business today, April 8th, as we mourn the passing of our brother and friend, Gary Bimonte. Please visit our website for the official family statement. pic.twitter.com/x8aM3LAwZN— pepespizzeria (@pepespizzeria) April 8, 2021
New Haven mayor Justin Elicker and US Senator Richard Blumenthal remembered Bimonte in heartfelt tweets Thursday.
“Sad to learn of Gary Bimonte’s passing,” Blumenthal wrote. “When you think of pizza, you think of Pepe’s. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. Thank you, Gary, for many great slices & memories.”
Sad to learn of Gary Bimonte’s passing. When you think of pizza, you think of Pepe’s. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. Thank you, Gary, for many great slices & memories. https://t.co/YlD9FGoZmz— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 8, 2021
Several longtime customers also paid tribute to Bimonte in tweets and statements.
As a child and YoungBoy I was raised in New Haven. I grew up onFrank Pepe’s Pizza. I ended up moving to Florida as a teenager, I can tell you this is a perfect example of you don’t know what you got till it’s gone!!!!— Eddie (@Eddie73282295) April 8, 2021
Gary and Frank Pepe's made some of the best pizza I've ever had and the country. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/cs8IGTa18h— Sean Malone (@SMalone27) April 8, 2021
I was not feeling so great after my vaccine so I got Pepe's instead of cooking last night. A great loss for those who love New Haven a'pizza. https://t.co/ne0A4ZWhip— Tyler Morrissey (@TylerRMorrissey) April 8, 2021
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.