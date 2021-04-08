Reopenings abound from Cambridge to the South End, and a star chef signs off

At Cambridge Crossing, The Lexington (100 N. First St.) reopens with a 55-seat rooftop terrace, led by chef Will Gilson. Visit for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. In Inman Square, Gilson’s Puritan & Company (1166 Cambridge St.) has also reopened for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 4 p.m., also with al fresco options. On the outskirts of the North End, Joe’s on the Waterfront (100 Atlantic Ave.) reopens Wednesday through Sunday, serving lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with harbor views.

Reopenings: Much-loved Somerville tapas parlor Dali has reopened (415 Washington St.), complete with a patio. Not far away, vegan destination True Bistro in Teele Square (1153 Broadway) has launched again after a hiatus. Order takeout and delivery Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m., and brunch on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

In the South End, Banyan Bar + Refuge (553 Tremont St,) — sister spot of Blackbird Doughnuts, The Gallows, Sally’s Sandwiches — returns on Wednesday, April 21, with an expansive patio. Enjoy a wide range of bao (cauliflower, pork belly, fried oysters); a family-friendly brunch with doughnut breakfast sandwiches and French toast sticks; and soft-serve.

Audubon has reopened near Fenway Park (838 Beacon St.), and downtown, Haley.Henry (45 Province St.) is open for business once more, serving tinned fish, crudo, and wine.

Departures: Tony Messina says goodbye to Uni (370A Commonwealth Ave.) after nine years; he’ll leave for Los Angeles on May 1. The izakaya within the Eliot Hotel is known for pan-Asian plates, sushi, and an edgy subterranean vibe (though lately they’ve taken over hotel rooms for the ultimate in private COVID-19 dining). The East Boston native was named Best Chef: Northeast at the James Beard awards in 2019.

Events: Food historian and James Beard award-winner Adrian Miller discusses his new book, Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. He’ll touch on barbecue’s history and recipes, in conversation with Globe correspondent Peggy Hernández. Proceeds benefit the Boston Book Festival and start at $15. Visit www.bostonbookfest.org for details.

