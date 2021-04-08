Five things to do, April 12-25

Prepare your taste buds for warm weather barbecues with Adrian Miller, author of Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue. This Authors Live in Your Living Room event benefiting the Boston Book Festival will cover the stories and impacts that African Americans have had on this quintessential American cuisine. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at bostonbookfest.org . 6:30 p.m.

April 15

Friendship and Song

Four women hailing from around the globe will unite for a virtual performance of songs from Bulgaria, Japan, Haiti, and elsewhere. Women of the World members Annette Philip, Débo Ray, Giorgia Renosto, and Ayumi Ueda will take part in a Q&A following their Concert Series of Boston show at 7:30 p.m. Free; registration required at celebrityseries.org.

Starting April 17

Some Kind of Hope

Pulitzer finalist Dael Orlandersmith’s latest play, Until the Flood, centers around the 2014 killing of Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, and the struggles and hopes of those who protested afterward. Merrimack Repertory Theatre offers an online version, available to stream from April 17 to May 2. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at mrt.org.

April 23

Movie Night with MIT

Get your popcorn ready as you join other Mars and Matt Damon enthusiasts to view The Martian, followed by an online conversation with MIT researchers who’ve worked on real Mars missions. Rent the movie on your own, watch it at 6:30 p.m., then join the join the discussion afterward. Register for the free online webinar at mitmuseum.mit.edu.

April 24

Herring Run

Watch the migration of river herring as close to 10,000 of them make their way to Billington Sea, where they lay eggs every spring. Plimoth Grist Mill in Plymouth sets up stations from 1-4 p.m. for kids to make fish artwork as everyone cheers on the herring. Admission to the mill costs $6.95 for children, $7.95 for seniors, and $8.95 for adults. Call for information: 508-746-1622.

