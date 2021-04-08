Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Such attractive art by Jack Richardson, both for the cover and article illustrations (Spring Travel: Back to Nature, March 7). I’ll enjoy the art any time it is published in Globe Magazine.

North Billerica

Nice article on gardens and arboretums (“A Walk in the Park,” March 7), but the Arnold Arboretum is much more than “one of the state’s most famous” — it is actually one of the most highly regarded and important arboretums and tree/plant research facilities in the world. Its reach and unparalleled influence extend throughout the globe.

Douglas Zook

Brookline

This piece missed The Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley. They are beautiful — and on the same site as the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Elm Bank Reservation, which has wonderful trails along the Charles River. Please do go see for yourself.

Advertisement

Betsy Ridge Madse

Essex

For Eagle Eyes

Halibut Point [for bird-watching]? Sheesh, we have too many people here already crowding the road to get in (“Free as a Bird(er),” March 7). Try Plum Island or the Cape instead.

Jim Creamer

Rockport

Help for the Hungry

The wealthiest nation in the world should not tolerate millions of Americans suffering from food insecurity (Perspective, March 7). Resolving this will take the efforts of not only food pantries like Bread of Life of Malden, but also legislators to address the structural issues that undergird the crisis. It’s not only the humane thing to do, it would also be fiscally sound, since ensuring that our public policy and food infrastructure work for everyone will enable all Americans to reach our greatest potential through nutritious diets.

Gabriella Snyder Stelmack, executive director, Bread of Life

Edwin Andrews, board member, Bread of Life

Giving people the confidence to know that they won’t starve . . . seems like a necessary step and a pretty low bar for a country we consider to be “great.”

Advertisement

liberal to a degree

posted on bostonglobe.com

Trip Down Memory Lane

I enjoyed Valerie Marier’s Connections about her mother and her travel diary (“Mom’s Adventurous Spirit,” March 7). My mother also kept a journal. She has been gone for three years now. I just finished reading the box of letters that she kept and will someday move on to the journals. Marier mentioned traveling on the S.S. Groote Beer. I was 17 when I came back from Europe on that same ship, arriving in New York to see my mother on the dock waiting for me after a year’s absence. Clearly our mothers encouraged us to be the women we have become.

Heidi Fram

Byfield

I’m surprised Marier’s family and ours didn’t run into each other on one of our many car trips. Every summer my mom, dad, sister, brother, and I would hop into our big gas-guzzling Buick and head for Oklahoma and Texas. The moment we would pull out of the driveway, Mother would open her notebook and start with the date, time of departure, and the first of many wisecracks. “Good gosh almighty, the next time I get up at 4 a.m., it had better be because one of the kids needs to go to the hospital.” Mother sits in the front seat, the cooler on the floor. “Who’s ready for a bologna sandwich?” Everyone cheers. Mother writes: “Sales were pretty good today at the Front Seat Deli.” And so it goes — another memorable car trip that has been confirmed by the log our mother kept from sun-up ‘til sundown. Truly, those were the good ol’ days.

Advertisement

Lynda Griffiths

Manchester-by-the-Sea

In 1976, my older sister, Maura, a recent college graduate, was living in Paris, teaching English. Maura convinced my mother, who was then 47 and had never been on a plane, to visit. She and Maura enjoyed a whirlwind six-week trip through Europe. I still have the postcards Mom sent me, chronicling their adventures. Later in life, my mother continued to travel, especially enjoying a trip to Hong Kong. After each trip, she compiled a scrapbook; we teased her about saving the menus from the cruise ships (“What was your favorite, the chocolate fountain or the midnight buffet?”). My mother died in 2013 at age 84. Marier’s essay inspired me to dig out the old scrapbooks and relive those journeys with Mom. I can’t wait to hear her voice, loud and clear.

Monica Driscoll Stuart

Waltham

This story is encouraging for those of us moms still on this earth, that we will be thought of always with love.

Ellie Kasper

South Boston

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.