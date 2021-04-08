For sale: Victorian stunners from the class of 1895

LOT SIZE 0.05 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1977

PROS This 1895 Victorian near the Stony Brook T stop and Southwest Corridor Park boasts a wraparound porch, durable slate roof, full woodshop, and restored windows. Left of the entry hall is a spacious living room with bay windows; working pocket doors lead to the dining room and its glassed-in sun nook. The tiled eat-in kitchen includes steel and butcher block counters, stainless wall oven, and antique 1920s stove; there’s also a powder room, pantry, and patio out back. Up the grand staircase, three bedrooms (two with walk-in closets) share an updated bath with retro sink basin and spigot-and-pipe towel racks. The sun-soaked third floor includes an open office, full bath, and bedroom. CONS No off-street parking.

Melony Swasey, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-971-7080, goodbostonliving.com

19 BARTLETT STREET, MELROSE. Handout

$1,125,000

19 BARTLETT STREET / MELROSE

SQUARE FEET 2,809

LOT SIZE 0.26 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $950,000 in 2019

PROS On a tranquil street two blocks from the elementary school and commuter rail, this 1895 Victorian beckons with colorful accents and a welcoming porch. Step through the big entry foyer (with a powder room beneath the stairs), and the connected living, family, and dining rooms feel almost ballroom-scale, with high-class accents to match: mahogany wall panels, dramatic light fixtures, whitewashed fireplace, and built-in dry bar. The new kitchen features quartz counters, island with cooktop, and stainless appliances; the back deck overlooks a large, sloping yard. Four second-floor bedrooms plus a dressing room share an updated bath. The top floor holds two bedrooms, an office, and a bath. CONS No garage; laundry in basement.

Kristy Bonaventura, Juliet & Co. at Compass, 781-760-9781, 19bartlett.com

