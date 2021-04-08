fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Victorian stunners from the class of 1895

Dramatic polychrome facades, high ceilings, stained glass, and ornate details lend grandeur to these homes in Jamaica Plain and Melrose.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated April 8, 2021, 28 minutes ago
133 PAUL GORE STREET, JAMAICA PLAIN.
133 PAUL GORE STREET, JAMAICA PLAIN.Handout

$1,050,000

133 PAUL GORE STREET / JAMAICA PLAIN

SQUARE FEET 1,928

LOT SIZE 0.05 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1977

PROS This 1895 Victorian near the Stony Brook T stop and Southwest Corridor Park boasts a wraparound porch, durable slate roof, full woodshop, and restored windows. Left of the entry hall is a spacious living room with bay windows; working pocket doors lead to the dining room and its glassed-in sun nook. The tiled eat-in kitchen includes steel and butcher block counters, stainless wall oven, and antique 1920s stove; there’s also a powder room, pantry, and patio out back. Up the grand staircase, three bedrooms (two with walk-in closets) share an updated bath with retro sink basin and spigot-and-pipe towel racks. The sun-soaked third floor includes an open office, full bath, and bedroom. CONS No off-street parking.

Melony Swasey, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-971-7080, goodbostonliving.com

19 BARTLETT STREET, MELROSE.
19 BARTLETT STREET, MELROSE.Handout

$1,125,000

19 BARTLETT STREET / MELROSE

SQUARE FEET 2,809

LOT SIZE 0.26 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $950,000 in 2019

PROS On a tranquil street two blocks from the elementary school and commuter rail, this 1895 Victorian beckons with colorful accents and a welcoming porch. Step through the big entry foyer (with a powder room beneath the stairs), and the connected living, family, and dining rooms feel almost ballroom-scale, with high-class accents to match: mahogany wall panels, dramatic light fixtures, whitewashed fireplace, and built-in dry bar. The new kitchen features quartz counters, island with cooktop, and stainless appliances; the back deck overlooks a large, sloping yard. Four second-floor bedrooms plus a dressing room share an updated bath. The top floor holds two bedrooms, an office, and a bath. CONS No garage; laundry in basement.

Kristy Bonaventura, Juliet & Co. at Compass, 781-760-9781, 19bartlett.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

