Baker says no to vaccine passport proposals in Mass.

“No, no, no,” Baker said when asked if he anticipates a vaccine passport system in Massachusetts. “I want to vaccinate people. Let’s get people vaccinated. I think having a conversation about creating a barrier before people have even had an opportunity to be eligible to be vaccinated, let’s focus on getting people vaccinated.”

Governor Charlie Baker was clear on Wednesday when reporters asked him if state officials plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine passport for residents inoculated against the virus, an initiative being tried in other countries and some US locales to give vaccinated people freedom to travel, shop, and go to work.

Baker didn’t elaborate on how he felt a vaccine passport would create a barrier to getting vaccinated in the first place.

His comments followed a letter that state Senator Barry Finegold and state Representative Linda Dean Campbell sent to the governor and President Biden urging them to work to develop “a robust framework for implementing vaccine verification systems, or ‘vaccine passes.’”

“We have to look ahead to the future. Very soon, most people in the United States will have been vaccinated, and we will start to return to a new normal,” the lawmakers wrote. “Vaccines will not completely eradicate COVID-19 for the time being, but vaccine passes will allow us to live with the virus without having to impose costly lockdowns. People will feel more comfortable getting on airplanes or going to sports arenas if they know others there have been vaccinated as well. By distributing vaccine passes, we can re-open our economy more fully without compromising public health.”

The legislators noted that other countries have “taken the lead” on vaccine passports.

“Israel has created a Green Pass that allows vaccinated people to access indoor venues, and the European Union is pushing ahead with plans to distribute a Digital Green Certificate for travel across Europe,” the letter said. “South Korea and other countries are pursuing similar policies. The basic concept of a vaccine pass is not entirely new: it has long been standard practice to have to display proof of certain vaccinations before entering countries.”

And time, Campbell and Finegold wrote, is of the essence.

“We need to confront this issue now,” they wrote. “We need standards now. At the start of the pandemic, there was a clear lack of coordination and communication between the federal government and states. In the absence of a federal vaccine pass, state policymakers deserve federal guidance and support as they implement vaccine passes of their own. In that vein, we have to avoid creating a patchwork of different systems in different states.”

But critics of the idea have raised issues of equity, privacy, and the potential headaches of having to deal with a hodge-podge system of different passports accepted in different jurisdictions.

Such passports already are in use in New York City, at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center. Since late February, hundreds of fans attending Brooklyn Nets or New York Rangers games have displayed a smartphone app or a printed QR code that verified either they’d been vaccinated or had tested negative for the coronavirus within the previous 72 hours.

Campbell and Finegold referenced the New York arena experiment in their letter.

“New York has raced ahead and worked with IBM to roll out a vaccine pass, which has already been tested at Madison Square Garden,” they wrote. “Likewise, Hawaii is planning a system to allow vaccinated visitors to bypass quarantines. As Massachusetts sets out to create its own vaccine verification system, it should work closely with federal partners, other states, and private enterprise.”

Some countries, including Israel and China, have begun to deploy them broadly.

In January, the Biden administration ordered federal agencies to evaluate the idea of creating digital certificates for all vaccinated US citizens, similar to IBM’s Digital Health Pass. This more robust approach would feature a digital QR code linked to the person’s identity.

Vaccine passports are familiar to world travelers who carry yellow fever immunization cards. But should proof of vaccination be mandatory for global travel? The World Health Organization says no.

“At the present time, it is WHO’s position that national authorities and conveyance operators should not introduce requirements of proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travel as a condition for departure or entry, given that there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission,” the WHO said in a February statement posted to its website. “In addition, considering that there is limited availability of vaccines, preferential vaccination of travelers could result in inadequate supplies of vaccines for priority populations considered at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease. WHO also recommends that people who are vaccinated should not be exempt from complying with other travel risk-reduction measures.”

Finegold and Campbell also referenced equity concerns in their letter to the governor and the president.

They asked, “how can we ensure that vaccine passes do not exacerbate inequality? There are racial and ethnic disparities in vaccination rates, and the vaccine roll-out has highlighted structural barriers in accessing technology. Any vaccine verification system must be accommodating and accessible for everyone.”

Meanwhile, civil libertarians fear vaccine passports could jeopardize our privacy. If people are required to display them wherever they go, governments could use them to track people’s movements.

Campbell and Finegold also acknowledged privacy concerns in their letter.

“We need regulatory oversight about who can access medical data and where this information will be kept,” they wrote. “We need oversight to prevent data from being sold to third-parties or used by law enforcement. We need oversight to prohibit data from being collected about which venues you visit. Individuals must retain control of their personal information.”

Prominent pols elsewhere have come out against the COVID-19 vaccine passport idea.

“I do not and will not support any kind of state-mandated vaccine passport,” tweeted Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday. “While the development of multiple safe, highly effective COVID-19 vaccines has been a scientific miracle, the decision to receive the vaccine should be left up to each individual.”

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday cut a video announcement in which he said he was squelching the COVID-19 vaxxport idea in the Lone Star State.

“Those shots help slow the spread of COVID, reduce hospitalizations, and reduce fatalities,” Abbott said in the clip. “But, as I have said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced. Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I issued an executive order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health, and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

But Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, tweeted Wednesday that concerns about the vaccine passport are overblown.

“The only people who oppose a #VaccinePassport are those who won’t get vaccinated,” Reiner tweeted. “Why are we letting the tail wag the dog?” He also tweeted that the reason “a #VaccinePassport is not an invasion of privacy is that you get to decide who you show it to.”

